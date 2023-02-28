A Marshall County murder trial slated to begin this week was continued.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said defense attorneys filed several last-minute motions regarding suppression issues Monday prompting Judge Tim Riley to continue to trial.
Wesley Abernathy, 27 at the time, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of Joseph Duane Alita, 28, of Albertville, in 2021.
The men – deemed acquaintances by Guntersville Police investigators at the time – got into a fight at the former Tip Top Bar & Grill on U.S. 431 near the Marshall Technical School on March 6, 2021.
Police were summoned to the area at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a fight and found Alita suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Bubba Ritos, across the street and just to the north of the bar.
Alita was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds.
Abernathy was charged with murder on March 8, 2021.
