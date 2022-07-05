Andrew Roden says he will win the gold medal this weekend.
On Thursday, Birmingham hosts the opening ceremony for the 2022 World Games, with Roden, a Claysville native, competing for and representing Team USA. Roden competes in middleweight sumo wrestling and has an interesting story on how he got started with it just two years ago.
Roden is the son of former Snead State basketball coach Craig Roden, and grew up attending school in Carrollton, Georgia, where he began wrestling in seventh grade, and continued throughout high school. He then competed at New Mexico Highlands University. After graduation, he moved on from wrestling and began earning a master’s degree in psychology.
In 2020 while driving through Birmingham, Roden saw a sign for The World Games and began researching sumo wrestling. He became intrigued and decided he wanted to begin competing and win a national championship. Roden began training when gyms opened back up in 2020, and he went 10-0 during his first tournament including wins over two former champions. He then won the 2021 North American Championships, where the top three were able to advance to The World Games.
Roden says he has a great support network with his family and friends, and that his old coaches and teammates told him they knew he could do it. While being slightly similar to the wrestling he competed in while growing up, there are a lot of different rules and techniques that Roden had to learn and study to perfect his craft.
With being the only sumo wrestler in the state of Alabama, Roden has had to travel to other states to train with former champions in preparation for The World Games. He has been training in Colorado Springs, Colorado for the past three months while also studying for his PhD in psychology. He uses all of his education in his training to handle stress and anxiety. He described that wrestling is as much of a mental game as it is physical. Roden wants to become a licensed psychologist.
Roden enjoys talking about his family history. He says he and his family are no strangers to the area as his family has lived in Guntersville since the end of the Revolutionary War, when they received land in the Claysville community just north of Guntersville for serving.
Andrew Roden now lives in his family’s home in Claysville, and said that this is an incredible opportunity and that he is honored to be able to represent his country, state and family legacy.
While sumo matches only tend to last 5-15 seconds, Roden plans to compete as long as it takes to win the gold medal.
Roden’s interview with CBS Sports will be featured during one of two specials featured during the broadcast coverage. Andrew Roden is set to compete this Saturday and Sunday. For the competition schedule and more information on the World Games, visit https://www.theworldgames.org/.
