According to the National Weather Service, it was gradient, straightline winds that caused local problems Thursday morning.
While other areas might have heard the roar, the Douglas area was the only place problems were reported. Trees were down causing a three-hour delay for schools in the Douglas District of Marshall County, and at Douglas Café, the wind lifted the roof and flipped it off the building. Owner Rafael Garnica said there was no damage inside the restaurant. The roof appeared to have been pulled up from the back of the building and folded over into the front parking lot. The gas cutoff at the building was broken – something that was discovered about at 5 a.m. Thursday. Marshall County Gas employees were out making repairs, replacing the meter and gas cut-off.
Forecaster Geoffrey Heidelberger at the NWS in Huntsville said wind gusts registered 40 mph in Guntersville, and 48 mph in Albertville. He said wind speeds where damage occurred were probably within that range.
