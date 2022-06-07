A science project taking place on Sand Mountain could help unravel many of the mysteries surrounding the migration habits of North America’s largest swallow, the purple martin.
Local birder Brad Biddle has been housing lots of the shiny, bluish birds at his residence on Whitesville Road outside of Albertville. Biddle has been a “purple martin landlord” for nearly 20 years, and he’s been searching for a long time for someone to band his birds.
Thanks to a couple out of south Alabama, it is finally happening.
Biddle reached out to Emma Rhodes, of Foley, and Kyle Shepard, of Mobile. They are federally permitted and licensed to band birds through their non-profit Banding Coalition of the Americas and they band all kinds of different birds.
Interest from Biddle and a few others have them banding purple martins at four colonies in three states this spring. The others are in Florida and Georgia. They banded in all three states last weekend alone, with more banding to come.
Banding — when an ID tag is secured to a bird’s foot with a band —is a federally and state permitted activity for the purpose of researching wild birds.
Purple martins nest and raise their young in the United States, but winter in Brazil in South America. Ten of the birds being banded at Biddle’s farm will be outfitted with geotrackers to see exactly where they go next time they migrate.
Biddle’s martins usually start returning in February and March. By the end of June, many of the young will have fledged and they will start leaving the colony.
Martins are fascinating birds. They feed on flying insects and live in large colonies almost exclusively in manmade housing, the gourds and artificial gourds you see on farms out in the country. Their mosquito-eating abilities have been overstated, according to Biddle, although they do eat flying insects exclusively.
Biddle loves them for their singing and aerial acrobatics and said sitting on the back porch watching the martins is his therapy. He said fewer and fewer people have martin nests these days, so he’s hopeful more people will take up the hobby.
“They are a conservation concern because without manmade housing, there won’t be many martins,” Biddle said.
It’s a perfect time for banding the birds right now because the young are in the nest and they are flightless. Biddle’s houses are on racks and he has a boat winch attached to each rack to let the racks down and take them back up. So access was easy and the crew even captured a few adults to band.
“An interesting fact is that the legs of the babies are actually about 20 percent larger than the legs of the adults, which also makes it a good time to band,” Shepard said. He attributes it to “baby fat.”
Purple martin bands are tiny, but not as tiny as the bands that go on hummingbirds, which the duo also band.
Each martin got two bands – a silver federal band on one leg and a light blue BCA band on the other. The blue bands will allow Biddle to watch his colony with binoculars to see how many banded birds return next year.
Shepard and Rhodes are also expected to come back next year, so they will also be able to track their “recaptures.” It’s thought that only about 10 percent of the young martins raised in a colony return to that specific colony.
Biddle has his own “experiment within an experiment.” His neighbor has purple martin houses and Biddle has more purple martin houses by his mom and dad’s barn next door to his own home.
“I suspect the martins view these 3 sets of gourd racks as one colony,” he said. He will be able to see how many of the banded birds show up at the neighboring martin houses next year.
Each baby martin was not only banded, but they were weighed and measured. Rhodes and Shepard have charts that tell them exactly how old a baby is based on its size.
When they return to the Biddle farm in the next couple of weeks, the project could get even more exposure. There’s a possibility that Alabama Public Television could be coming to film a segment on the project. They are also in talks with National Public Radio about doing a piece on the work.
Banding Conservation of Americas or BCA is primarily Rhodes, Shepard and a handful of volunteers. They are both from the Gulf Coast and they do a lot of banding down that way. They post lots of pictures of pretty birds they encounter on their Facebook page and website. As you might expect, they welcome donations.
The gear they use isn’t cheap. The geotrackers are $200 apiece (Biddle paid himself for the ones going on “his” birds). And gas isn’t cheap these days. The duo banded in Florida Friday, Georgia Saturday and Alabama on Sunday.
Rhodes is an Auburn student in the 2nd year of her 5-year PhD program studying migration. Shepard is a Mobile-based builder specializing in docks and piers and banding birds is his hobby.
“Research is obviously a large focus of our work but we are equally as invested in educational outreach,” Shepard said. “We would like this project to be something that inspires folks to become purple martin landlords for the betterment their population. It’s also just loads of fun sitting back and watching these marvels of nature.”
They have an “Adopt-a-Martin” program that comes with some “swag” for folks who sign up.
Biddle is an administrator on a Facebook page called “Purple Martin Fanatics” and he regularly helps people get started becoming a purple martin landlord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.