This is an opinion editorial.
Something one of our former pastors used to say: “We need to be prayed up, studied up and ready to go up.”
He meant we should live life to the holiest, never ceasing in God’s work and praying for his will. Too often, we live life passively, presumptuously, knowing we ought to do more, that we will do more — just not right now.
We are commanded to pray, everyday, “without ceasing,” but it’s one of the most neglected parts of Christian living, right behind church attendance and Bible reading.
It’s easy to forget in the day-to-day doldrums of modern life, when things are going good. How quickly we remember when there’s an emergency or scare or a big decision coming up.
If you look at our country, our world, and see what’s taking place, even though it may not feel much like it at home, 2022 is shaping up to be a year full of emergency, scares and big decisions, much like the years prior.
So if you’ve been lax in your prayer habit, this Thursday, May 5, is the National Day of Prayer, and it may be the perfect time to recommit and reconnect with your brothers and sisters in Christ by praying for one another.
The National Day of Prayer as we know it today was instituted in 1952, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It has been observed on the first Thursday of May, as declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.
In a 1982 speech Reagan said, “Through the storms of Revolution, Civil War and the great World Wars, as well as during times of disillusionment and disarray, the nation has turned to God in prayer for deliverance. We thank Him for answering our call, for, surely, He has. As a nation, we have been richly blessed with His love and generosity.”
If you’re unsure what to pray about, just keep it simple.
Pray for the United States of America. Pray for those engulfed in war, for those still reeling from the global pandemic. Pray for the sick, the poor, the downtrodden, the corrupt governments and rulers here and abroad.
Pray for safety but also for the courage to take more risks.
Pray for more money but also a more charitable spirit.
Pray for wisdom with humility, love without ego, confidence without pride.
Pray for your city, your community, your boss, your students, your teachers, your pastor, your spouse, your friends, your enemies, your mailman, your children, your church.
If you run out of things to pray about, then pray for yourself, that you will be able to stand for what’s right in the battles ahead.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
