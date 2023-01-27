BOAZ — After a solid fall season, the Snead State Community College Men’s Golf team is currently considered one of the nation’s top junior college programs heading into the spring.
According to GolfStat.com, the Parsons are ranked No. 19 in NJCAA Division I.
Through five tournaments played over the fall, Snead State recorded three top-3 finishes.
In September, the Parsons placed fifth out of 13 teams in the Dan York Invitational at Cross Creek in Cullman, Alabama, and then finished in second place out of 12 teams at the Chuck Kalanick Memorial at Twin Bridges in Gadsden, Alabama.
In October, the team places fifth out of nine teams in the Enterprise State Invitational at Enterprise Country Club. At the Wallace State Match Play held at Cross Creek, the Parsons finished third place out of eight.
Rounding out the fall season, the Parsons competed in the Jeff State Invitational at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper, Alabama, finishing third place out of 15 teams.
Thanks to a solid fall, the Parsons are currently ranked third in the ACCC, closely behind Wallace State (ranked 13th nationally) and Central Alabama (ranked 14 nationally).
Scheduled to play in seven tournaments this spring, the Parsons would qualify for the national championship tournament with a finish inside the top-7 in the district tournament April 24-25 at Melbourne, Florida.
This spring, the team will feature six sophomores and three freshman.
Snead State head coach Sam Holcomb, entering his second season leading the program, is excited for the potential of his team. But, the Parsons will have to fill a void left by Steven Locke, a freshman from Cleveland, Tennessee, who left the program after the fall. He was considered the No. 1 ranked player in the conference.
“We’re going to miss him and what he was able to bring to the team,” Holcomb said. “But we’ve got a good group of guys that have a lot of potential and can be really good if they play to the level they are capable of.”
The Parsons’ top-5 will likely be Andrew Miles, a sophomore from Centreville; Arrington Mooney, a sophomore from Selma; Carson Whatley, a sophomore from Clanton; Tommy Simmons, a sophomore from Southside; and Austin Burnham, a freshman from Pell City.
Holcomb said strengths of the team are their work ethic and consistency, but an area he would like to see improvement in is mental toughness.
“Golf is a mental game,” he continued. “You’ve got to really be mentally tough, not let one bad shot weigh you down and ruin your entire round. You’ve got to be able to shake it off, and move on.”
The Parsons are scheduled to kick off the spring season Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, at the Titan Winter Invitation in Melbourne, Florida.
Learn more about Snead State Men’s Golf at www.sneadathletics.com.
Marshall praises women’s
team’s work ethic
The Snead State Community College Women’s Golf team will begin its season Feb. 19 at Rock Creek Golf Course in Fairhope, hosted by conference foe Southern Union State Community College.
Since the program’s inception six years ago, Lady Parsons golf teams have qualified for the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament four times. But this year, championship aspirations will be put on hold.
With only three team members, by rule the Lady Parsons cannot qualify for the national championship tournament as a team but only individuals.
In lieu of the situation, Snead State head coach Shane Marshall, who enters his fifth season leading the Lady Parsons, said the team’s objective for this season is growth.
“This year, our primary goal for the ladies is simply getting better,” Marshall said, “developing their game and learning to play at a high level with consistency, and becoming more knowledgeable of the game overall.”
Over the course of the fall, Marshall had already seen measurable improvement, especially from freshmen Sara Kilgo and Emma Lynch.
“Both of them shot personal bests during the fall,” Marshall said.
“Sara, who’s from Crossville, has made some major strides in a short amount of time.
“And Emma – from Arab – she’s teetering on becoming an upper echelon player in the conference,” he said.
The squad’s only sophomore is Sydney Correll, from Gadsden. Correll is viewed as leader of the team.
“She’s very smart, a fantastic person to be around,” Marshall said.
“She’s always looking for ways to improve her game, despite being on her way to Samford University’s Pharmacy School next year and likely ending her collegiate golf career.”
Though few in number, Marshall said this year’s team is a special one.
“This team’s work ethic is probably some of the best I’ve ever worked with, as far as them wanting to get better,” Marshall said. “They work on their game all the time and are on the course a lot.
“Probably out of my five years I’ve been here, they’re one of the best groups I’ve had as far as work ethic, attitude, character.
“They’re extremely coachable. There’s no animosity. I could not have asked for a better group of girls.”
Learn more about Snead State Women’s Golf at www.sneadathletics.com.
