Located in Albertville at the intersection of South Carlisle Street and Sand Mountain Drive East, Main Channel Brewery plans to open and be fully operational next month. The new location offers a large taproom with double the brewing capacity of the Guntersville location. This location will also feature more styles of beer, with their main production in Albertville, while Guntersville’s location will have more seasonal and experimental production.
Tyke Jordan, a brewer and general manager at the Guntersville location, said that Main Channel was looking to grow and Albertville was looking for a brewery in the city so they reached out when the building downtown became available. They are looking forward to this new location since downtown Albertville permits open container carry, so the new brewery expects to get a lot of foot traffic.
“We love to support our local community,” Cade Miller, head brewer, said. “We are looking to host events with the local community, whether it be private business owners or the city.”
The brewery will not serve food, but will allow for outside food to be brought in. It also does not serve liquor in hopes to keep a laid back, chill environment. In the future, the new location will have a space for private parties and events, and when not in use it will be used for extra space and seating. They are also hoping to have a bar and different arcade games in the space.
“Being a brewery with a taproom, we are all ages,” Jordan said. “So families with children can come in and we will have games, board games, different types of things to entertain everybody. It’s a different type of atmosphere.”
