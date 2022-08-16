Boaz held its final tuneup Friday in advance of the 2022 season with a 45-0 win over Ashville in a fall jamboree at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
The first half was played featuring both teams’ varsity squads. Boaz led 35-0 at the half.
Boaz scored on its first possession of the game, driving 65 yards and needing only five plays. Jacob Gareri scored on a 24-yard run.
Ashville drove to the Boaz 4-yard line on its next possession only to see Cade Whorton pick off Ashville quarterback Ryan Harris to halt the drive.
The Pirates’ next three touchdowns came through the air.
Boaz quarterback Tyler Pierce threw touchdown passes of 28 and 4 yards to Wade Dobbins and a 9-yarder to Gavin Smart.
The Boaz defense contributed the Pirates’ final touchdown of the first half as an errant Ashville snap went awry and Javius Hudgins scooped up the fumble and rambled 19 yards for the score.
Pierce completed 15 of 18 passes for 182 yards in his time in the first half. Smart had six receptions for 50 yards while Ty Sullivan caught four passes for 56 yards. Dobbins had three catches for 39 yards.
The Pirates’ lone second-half touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Presley Fant. Fant led Boaz in rushing with 55 yards on seven carries. Tyler Osborn added 39 yards on three carries.
The final points of the game came on a 29-yard field goal by Jose Arreguin, who also was successful on all six extra points.
Boaz had 439 total yards while its defense held Ashville to 82 total yards.
