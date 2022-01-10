In a key area game Friday night, the Sardis Lions girl's basketball team kept their area title hopes alive, rallying past Douglas for a 46-41 win.
The Sardis win, coupled with Boaz's blowout win over Crossville on Friday, sets up a key showdown Tuesday night, where a Sardis victory would even the two team's area records at 4-1, while a Boaz win would clinch the area title for the Pirates.
Douglas jumped out to a hot start Friday against the Lions, taking a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, then stretching the lead to 10 at the break, 25-15.
But the second half was all Sardis, as the Lions blitzed the Eagles in the third quarter to the tune of 15-5, tying the game at 30-30 heading to the fourth.
In the final period, Sardis continued their hot shooting second half, putting up 16 points to pull out the victory.
Belle Trammell paced the Lions comeback effort with 11 points, while Kaylen Wallace posted eight points and eight rebounds, and Jayda Lacks cleaned up on the glasses, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points.
The Lions improve to 17-5 on the year, 4-1 in area play.
BOYS: Douglas 69, Sardis 55
In the boy's game that followed, Douglas used a big fourth quarter to pull away in what had been a single-digit lead through three quarters, thanks to a big night from Raygan Edmondson.
The Eagles took a five-point edge after the opening period, then stretched it to nine heading into the halftime break.
Sardis chipped away in the third, but were only able to knock one point off the lead, making it 46-38 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, the Eagles put up 23 points, pulling away to win by 14. Edmondson led the way for the Eagles with a game-high 20 points in the win.
JJ Anderson paced Sardis with 17 points, while Eli Morton netted 15, and Luke Martin added 11.
The win keeps Douglas in first place in 5A Area 13 at 4-0 on the year and 14-3 overall, while Sardis drops to 1-3 in area play. Douglas will face Crossville on Tuesday, then will host Boaz on Friday in what could be the area-deciding game.
BOYS: Asbury 69, Sylvania 57
Asbury completed the season sweep of Sylvania on Friday night, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back thanks to four players in double-figures.
The Rams took a quick 15-9 lead after one, but saw that lead trimmed to just four heading into the halftime break. Out of the stoppage, the Rams used a 12-7 edge in the third to stretch the lead back to nine going to the fourth, then went off for 23 points in final period to secure the victory.
The Rams held a huge edge at the free throw line, attempting 41 free throws in the game, connecting on 28. Sylvania as a team went 12 of 17 at the line.
Gavin Meicke led the way for Asbury with 18 points and a game-high six assists, while Stanisha Donovic posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Other double-digit scorers for Asbury were Caleb Gentry with 11, and Zack Adams with 10.
The win clinches no worse than second for Asbury in 3A Area 13, and sets up a showdown with 3A top-ranked Plainview on the road for a shot at the area title on Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Sylvania 58, Asbury 35
Visiting Sylvania used big second and fourth quarters, pulling away from Asbury for an area win Friday night.
Sylvania led by four after the opening period, then used a 15-4 edge in the second to stretch the lead to 15 heading to the second half. The lead stayed 15 through the third, then Sylvania slammed the door shut in the fourth with a 16-8 edge.
Ambriel Sopyak had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sylvania.
Asbury were paced by Keyaira Nichols, who had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Sheyla Pacheco netted 12.
BOYS: Geraldine 68, Asbury 62
In a non-area showdown Saturday night, host Geraldine used a strong third quarter to hold off Asbury in a thriller, in a game that saw each team with three players in double figures, including a pair of 20-point games.
The opening period was fast and furious, with Geraldine taking a slim 24-21 edge. But then it was Asbury's turn in the second, clamping down for a 17-13 edge, and a 38-37 lead heading into the halftime break.
But out of the break, the Bulldogs made their move, outscoring the Rams by a 21-12 margin to move ahead by eight going to the fourth.
In the final period, both teams cooled off, and Asbury were only able to trim a pair of points off the lead, giving the Bulldogs the win.
Connor Johnson paced Geraldine with a game-high 26 points on 11 of 14 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Jaxon Colvin, who was honored during the game for hitting 1,000 career points earlier in the week, netted 19 for Geraldine, while Redick Smith chipped in with 12.
Stanisha Donovic had 21 points and nine rebounds in defeat for Asbury, while Dezmond Nichols netted 11 off the bench, and Caleb Gentry added 10.
GIRLS: Asbury 45, Geraldine 40
After a back-and-forth opening half, it was Asbury who put the clamps on defensively in the second half, while getting a big fourth quarter offensively to earn a non-area win thanks to a pair of double-doubles.
The Rams took a four-point lead after one, 11-7, but Geraldine answered in the second with a 15-9 edge to take a 22-20 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break, the Rams used a 9-7 edge in the third to knot the game up heading to the fourth, then in the final period surged past the Bulldogs with a 16-11 edge to secure the win.
Keyaira Nichols had a game-high 19 points to lead Asbury, while also pulling in 11 rebounds, and teammate Daisy Zurita also had a double-double, grabbing a game-high 1 rebounds to go with 10 points. Sheyla Pacheco added 11 points as well for Asbury.
Gracey Johnson was Geraldine's leading scorer in defeat, netting 15 points, their only player in double figures.
