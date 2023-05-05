The Albertville Farmer’s Market opened for its first sale of the season Tuesday afternoon.
Tables were laden with ripe strawberries, leafy greens, vegetables, handmade breads, cupcakes, non-GMO pastured poultry, handpicked floral bouquets, ‘pupcakes’ and treats for pets, meats, jams and jellies, and much more.
A trailer full of compost was given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Scotty Martin provided live entertainment for those shopping.
The market is sponsored this year by Brindley’s Family Pharmacy and Local Joe’s BBQ Market and Catering at the platinum level and BAP Agency, Citizens Bank and Trust, Albertville Farmer’s Co-Op, Miguel Corona Allstate Agency, Randy Jones Insurance, Southern Metal Fabrication and Trading Post at the Silver level.
The market is open each Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 314 Sand Mountain Drive in downtown Albertville. Beginning June 10, the market will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
For the first time ever, the market now accepts SNAP/EBT benefit cards. Visit the manager’s table for more information. EBT card holders are allowed by purchase breads and cereals, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry and fish, dairy products, seeds and plants intended to grow food (not to grow flowers to feed birds), snacks and baked goods and most cold drinks.
For more information about the Farmer’s Market or for an online vendor application, log onto www.cityofalbertville. com.
