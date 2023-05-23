Mueller Company makes fire hydrants and ships them around the world to keep residents safe.
Friday, they helped Boaz Police clear out weapons no longer needed for court cases by melting them.
“We had a backlog of guns involved in old cases that have since been closed or dismissed for several years,” said Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie.
“In many of the closed cases, the guns can’t be given back to the owners as far as charges go or the owners didn’t reclaim them.”
Abercrombie said he reached out to Mueller officials for help in destroying the guns instead of trying to sell the guns.
“There is a process we can go through to sell the weapons to a local gun dealer,” Abercrombie said. “I just didn’t feel like that was the route we wanted to go through. I didn’t want them back out on the streets.”
Capt. Leslie King, BPD evidence officer, brought 32 long guns to Mueller for destruction Friday morning.
Upon arrival, Mueller Plant Manager Michael Lang and police laid out every weapon on a conference room table, checked each one for identification, ensured none were loaded, and photographed them prior to destruction.
“I cleared each gun and counted them,” Lang said, “then they were put into zip up bags and toted to the furnace room with a police escort.
“One of our supervisors put them into the furnace one at a time.”
Abercrombie said a similar process was utilized a few weeks prior with a small selection of handguns to test the process and ensure the melting of the guns wouldn’t alter the chemistry of metal then used to create hydrants.
“All the guns were completely destroyed,” Lang said. “This is a community service … we could offer this service at times to other departments if they are in need.”
Lang said he was told shredding the guns at a scrap yard would not guarantee the weapons would be destroyed as some could fall through the machinery, therefore Boaz Police sought out another option.
Abercrombie said he hadn’t seen guns destroyed in this fashion before.
“When we do this, we get a court order from the judge, a court order for us to destroy them,” he said.
“If we have guns in our evidence locker that our department could utilize, like a rifle or something of that sort, we could keep them.
“I am pleased with how the melting went. It is definitely the route we want to go.
“Mueller was really good about cooperating with us.
“In the end, those guns will go on to become part of a hydrant somewhere.”
