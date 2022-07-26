The AHSAA Summer Conference concluded Friday, July 22 with the athletic directors and principals meeting and the mandatory medical advisory meeting.
The eighth annual Star Sportsmanship luncheon Friday at the Montgomery Renaissance recognized 65 high schools that were ejection and fine free for the 2021-22 school year. The Andrews Sports Medicine Sportsmanship $1,000 grant was awarded to eight of the schools, one from each district, in a show of support for the AHSAA’s sportsmanship initiatives. The eight included:
District 1: J.U. Blacksher High School, Uriah (Donald Baggett, principal)
District 2: Kinston High School (Megan Driggers, principal)
District 3: Greene County High School, Eutaw (Willie Simmons, principal)
District 4: Reeltown High School (Clifton Maddox, principal)
District 5: Corner High School (Pat Keedy, principal)
District 6: Alabama School for the Blind, Talladega (Alan Nunn, principal)
District 7: Gordo High School (Mark Capps, principal)
District 8: Douglas High School (Brian Sauls, principal)
Since the inception of the sportsmanship school recognition, eight $1,000 grants have been awarded to one school achieving that status in each district since 2008 – bringing the total amount awarded to $112,000 overall spread among 103 different high schools.
The AHSAA has seen 400 of its member high schools reach the sportsmanship status of no fines or ejections 1,555 times since the inception of the program, an average of 103 high schools each year since 2007-08. Middle and junior high schools have been tracked for the last three years with schools reaching that goal 739 times – an average of 246 schools per year.
Seventeen high schools earning the sportsmanship award this year were also among the 93 that received the sportsmanship banner in 2007-08 – the first year of the program. Class 1A led the way this year with 23 schools. Class 4A had 14; Class 2A and Class 3A had 10 each; Class 5A had seven; Class 6A had one.
Among this year’s high schools that reached this special distinction, 14 schools won a combined 15 state crowns and had seven runner-up finishes between them. Trinity Presbyterian, which was a 3A sportsmanship school, captured state championships in volleyball, girls’ soccer, baseball and was runner-up in girls’ Class 1A/3A golf. West Alabama neighbors Sweet Water and Clarke County each won state football titles last school year in Class 1A and 2A, respectively.
Vigor, which finished 14-1 and won the 4A state football title last December, was a sportsmanship recipient for the first time since reaching that goal 14 years earlier in 2008. The Wolves also won the 5A state title that year – finishing 15-0.
Of this year’s sportsmanship recipients, Alabama School for the Blind and Covenant Christian have earned the sportsmanship school distinction 13 time in 15 years. Class 1A Covenant’s boys claimed the school’s first state basketball title in 2022. ASB also has the AHSAA’s longest current streak at 10 years in a row without a coach or player ejection.
Alabama School of Math and Science has a current eight-year stretch; Ragland and Hokes Bluff each have a four-year streak underway; Alabama School for the Deaf has gone fine and ejection free nine of the last 10 years.
The 65 sportsmanship schools being recognized this year have been ejection and fine free 381 times since 2008. Class 5A Lee-Huntsville and Class 4A Jacksonville accomplished the feat for the first time in 2021-22
Asbury is the only other sportsmanship school from The Reporter’s coverage area on the list of 65 for 2021-22. The Rams, whose principal is Clay Webber, have been fine and ejection fee for seven years in a row.
