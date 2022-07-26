For the third year in a row and the fifth time overall, Douglas High School was recognized as a sportsmanship school by the AHSAA. DHS was also one of eight schools statewide that received a $1,000 grant from Andrews Sports Medicine because of its emphasis on sportsmanship. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs, right, and AHSAA Associate Executive Director Kim Vickers present the check to Douglas Principal Brian Sauls at the Star Sportsmanship luncheon in Montgomery. “Thanks to all our coaches that provide an excellent example and make sportsmanship a vital part of our athletic program,” Sauls said.