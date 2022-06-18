The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Patrick Williams as a member of its class of 2022 during a June 4 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Williams’ MCSHOF biography as it reads on his plaque is:
Patrick Matthew Williams was born on September 3, 1970, in Gadsden to Ted and Betty Williams. Ted was a standout offensive lineman at Emma Sansom High School under Hall of Fame Coach George “Blackie” Heath. Ted had a scholarship offer to play at Vanderbilt University but chose to stay home and pursue a career as a pharmacist at Auburn. Betty served as an aide and music teacher in Boaz schools. Patrick has two sisters, Laurel Burns, a 4th grade teacher at Boaz Intermediate School, and Rachel Quarles, an EL teacher in Foley. Both girls were Boaz cheerleaders under legendary Marshall County Sports Hall of Famer Dee Anne Ashley.
Patrick participated in baseball and basketball in the Boaz rec leagues, but it was a decision to join the Boaz Swim Team at age 13 that changed the trajectory of his life. Patrick was asked as an 8th grader by Coach Phil Ray to be a manager for the BHS boys’ basketball team. During the summer between his 8th and 9th grade school years, he decided to follow God’s call on his life to be a coach.
In the summer of 1987, Patrick was asked to become an assistant coach for the swim team under his cousin and mentor, Head Coach Andy Duckett. The next year, Patrick became co-head coach, and the following year he was named head coach. He has had three stints coaching the Boaz Swim Team from 1988-1996, from 1998-2000, and from 2010-the present. Under his leadership, Boaz swimming has become renowned across the state of Alabama. They have won nine straight Marshall County Swim Championships. In 2014, they won the Alabama Recreation and Park Association State Championship for municipalities under 15,000. After that year, ARPA changed the divisions based on team size rather than city size. The Boaz Swim Team regularly finishes in the top three in the state for large teams at the ARPA State Swim Meet. Patrick started the Boaz High School Swim Team in the early 1990s and still helps with the team. In 2018, the BHS Men’s Swim Team won the AHSAA Class 1A-5A State Championship. In 2020 and 2021, they finished as runners-up. Patrick is the all-time winningest swim coach in Marshall County history and is a highly respected member of the swim community in the state of Alabama. His career swim coaching record is 203-52.
After graduating from Boaz High School in 1988, Patrick signed a women’s basketball manager’s scholarship at Snead State with Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame Coach John Kitchens. In 1990, the Lady Parsons won the Region XXII Championship and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament in Tyler, Texas. While at Snead, Patrick began coaching A.A.U. basketball. His Northeast Alabama Stars teams won three straight Alabama state championships from 1990-92. They participated in A.A.U. National Tournaments in Shreveport, Louisiana; Charleston, West Virginia; and Amarillo, Texas. Patrick graduated from Snead State in 1990 and was selected as the Boaz Jaycees Best All-Around Student at graduation.
Patrick transferred to Jacksonville State University in the fall of 1990. While working in the Sports Information Department there, the opportunity came for him to become the public address announcer for football and basketball for the Gamecocks, a position he held from 1991-2003 and from 2015 to the present. As the P.A. announcer for the Gamecocks and Marching Southerners, Patrick has announced the JSU Band in some of the great football cathedrals across the South, including Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta’s Truist Park, and at the FCS National Championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
After graduating from JSU in 1993, Patrick returned to Boaz as an instructional aide at the newly constructed Boaz Middle School. He was the BMS girls coach for two years, then was hired at Asbury Junior High as an English teacher and girls’ basketball coach. In 1999, he also took over the reins of the Asbury boys’ team, and in 2001, the Rams won the Marshall County Championship. Patrick returned to Boaz Middle School in the fall of 2001, and he again coached the BMS girls’ team. From 2001-08, his girls’ teams won four Marshall County Championships and an Alabama Sports Festival gold medal. In 2008, he moved up to coach the Boaz High School JV boys. His teams were in the Marshall County Tournament finals all four years of his tenure, winning the title in 2009. He was named the Marshall County JV Coach of the Year in 2009. His basketball career record was 313-220.
Patrick, along with long-time friend and broadcast partner Ricky Smith, has been the radio play-by-play Voice of the Boaz Pirates for over 25 years. He has broadcasted over 300 consecutive Boaz football games on WBSA radio. In addition to his Boaz radio duties, he has done public address work and radio play-by-play since 1994 at the AHSAA Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Patrick has done P.A. work at the AHSAA State Basketball Tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Legacy Arena every year since 2001. He was the P.A. announcer for the United States vs. Switzerland Davis Cup matches at the BJCC in 2009, the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball games at the Pelham Civic Center in 2007 & ’08, the Auburn vs. St. Louis Mike Slive Invitational basketball game at the BJCC in 2019, the Alabama vs. Belmont Rocket City Classic basketball game at the Von Braun Center in 2019, and the Alabama vs. Colorado State C.M. Newton Classic at the BJCC in 2021. Patrick has also broadcast numerous JSU baseball and softball games on ESPN+.
After the 2011-12 basketball season, Patrick left the court to become a full-time administrator, first at Boaz Middle School, then at Boaz High School. While serving as assistant principal at Boaz High School, he has been the athletic director for Boaz City Schools for the past nine years. He has spearheaded a number of athletic projects including the installation of artificial turf at Corley Stadium. Patrick is a member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors and is the chairman of the Boaz High School Wall of Fame Committee.
In 2018, he was awarded the Alabama Recreation and Park Association’s District II Merit in Recreation Award.
On March 25, 1995, Patrick married the former LaShea Diamond of Albertville. They have two children: a deceased son Peyton, and a daughter McKenna, who is a law student at Baylor University. The Williams family are active members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where Patrick serves as a deacon, adult choir member, and adult Sunday School teacher.
Editor’s note: The other MCSHOF class of 2022 bios will be published in upcoming editions of The Reporter.
