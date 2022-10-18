ALBERTVILLE, Ala.— Reserved seat sales for the 2022-23 Albertville High School basketball season started Monday.
Tickets will be sold Monday-Friday from 8-11 a.m. in the school’s main office. The school accepts cash or check only for payment.
Reserved seats are $100 each, and a season pass is $50 each. A student all-sports pass is $60 each.
The Aggies tip off their 2022-23 season by hosting Gadsden City on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Dylan Bunnell is returning for his second season as Albertville’s varsity boys coach, while J.D. Cotten tips off his first year as the school’s varsity girls coach.
