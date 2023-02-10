BOYS
7A, Area 7 at Huntsville HS
Semifinals
Huntsville 64, Albertville 42
Sparkman 50, Grissom 49
Championship game
Huntsville vs. Sparkman, Fri., Feb. 10
5A, Area 13 at Douglas HS
Semifinals
Douglas 68, Crossville 32
Boaz 54, Sardis 47
Championship Game
Douglas vs. Boaz, Friday, Feb. 10
5A, Area 14 at Guntersville HS
Semifinals
Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54
Guntersville 53, Arab 37
Championship Game
Guntersville vs. Scottsboro, Friday, Feb. 10
3A, Area 14 at Plainview HS
Semifinals
Plainview 75, Sylvania 37
Geraldine 77, Asbury 51
Championship Game
Plainview 65, Geraldine 42
2A, Area 12 at Sand Rock HS
Semifinals
Fyffe 53, Collinsville 50
Sand Rock 75, Gaston 62
Championship Game
Fyffe vs. Sand Rock, Friday, Feb. 10
2A, Area 13 at Holly Pond HS
Semifinals
Holly Pond 57, West End 31
Decatur Heritage 94, Falkville 84
Championship Game
Holly Pond vs. Decatur Heritage, Friday, Feb. 10
GIRLS
7A, Area 7 at Sparkman HS
Semifinals
Sparkman 53, Albertville 26
Huntsville 32, Grissom 28
Championship game
Sparkman 74, Huntsville 35
5A, Area 13 at Sardis HS
Semifinals
Sardis 91, Crossville 19
Douglas 40, Boaz 32
Championship Game
Sardis 50, Douglas 37
5A, Area 14 at Guntersville HS
Semifinals
Guntersville 44, Fairview 33
Arab 62, Scottsboro 60
Championship Game
Guntersville 59, Arab 48
3A, Area 14 at Plainview HS
Semifinals
Plainview 83, Geraldine 27
Sylvania 69, Asbury 41
Championship Game
Plainview 63, Sylvania 42
2A, Area 12 at Sand Rock HS
Semifinals
Collinsville 44, Fyffe 35
Sand Rock 77, Gaston 34
Championship Game
Collinsville vs. Sand Rock, Friday, Feb. 10
2A, Area 13 at Decatur Heritage HS
Semifinals
Holly Pond 30, Falkville 26
Decatur Heritage 56, West End 30
Championship Game
Decatur Heritage 58, Holly Pond 36
