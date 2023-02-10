BOYS

7A, Area 7 at Huntsville HS

Semifinals

Huntsville 64, Albertville 42

Sparkman 50, Grissom 49

Championship game

Huntsville vs. Sparkman, Fri., Feb. 10

5A, Area 13 at Douglas HS

Semifinals

Douglas 68, Crossville 32

Boaz 54, Sardis 47

Championship Game

Douglas vs. Boaz, Friday, Feb. 10

5A, Area 14 at Guntersville HS

Semifinals

Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54

Guntersville 53, Arab 37

Championship Game

Guntersville vs. Scottsboro, Friday, Feb. 10

3A, Area 14 at Plainview HS

Semifinals

Plainview 75, Sylvania 37

Geraldine 77, Asbury 51

Championship Game

Plainview 65, Geraldine 42

2A, Area 12 at Sand Rock HS

Semifinals

Fyffe 53, Collinsville 50

Sand Rock 75, Gaston 62

Championship Game

Fyffe vs. Sand Rock, Friday, Feb. 10

2A, Area 13 at Holly Pond HS

Semifinals

Holly Pond 57, West End 31

Decatur Heritage 94, Falkville 84

Championship Game

Holly Pond vs. Decatur Heritage, Friday, Feb. 10

GIRLS

7A, Area 7 at Sparkman HS

Semifinals

Sparkman 53, Albertville 26

Huntsville 32, Grissom 28

Championship game

Sparkman 74, Huntsville 35

5A, Area 13 at Sardis HS

Semifinals

Sardis 91, Crossville 19

Douglas 40, Boaz 32

Championship Game

Sardis 50, Douglas 37

5A, Area 14 at Guntersville HS

Semifinals

Guntersville 44, Fairview 33

Arab 62, Scottsboro 60

Championship Game

Guntersville 59, Arab 48

3A, Area 14 at Plainview HS

Semifinals

Plainview 83, Geraldine 27

Sylvania 69, Asbury 41

Championship Game

Plainview 63, Sylvania 42

2A, Area 12 at Sand Rock HS

Semifinals

Collinsville 44, Fyffe 35

Sand Rock 77, Gaston 34

Championship Game

Collinsville vs. Sand Rock, Friday, Feb. 10

2A, Area 13 at Decatur Heritage HS

Semifinals

Holly Pond 30, Falkville 26

Decatur Heritage 56, West End 30

Championship Game

Decatur Heritage 58, Holly Pond 36

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.