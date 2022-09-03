RAINSVILLE — Geraldine bounced back with a dominating 41-21 win against Plainview on Friday night for its first region win of the season.
Bulldogs running back Carlos Man finished with 220 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.
“He is a player,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said. “We talk about having a dog mentality and he is the true definition of that mentality. He is a relentless competitor that comes and plays hard no matter the situation. Everyone feeds off his energy.”
This win comes one week after the Bulldogs lost 34-6 to Fyffe last week.
Geraldine opened the game with a nice drive but failed to score after the Plainview defense forced a turnover on downs. However, the Bears couldn’t capitalize and fumbled three plays later giving the ball back to Geraldine.
Mann scored the first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Mann scored again on the first play of the next drive with a 61-yard run.
Plainview responded in the second quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run from Andrew Hall. Brayden Lingerfelt added the extra point to make it 14-7.
Geraldine followed that with a 13-play, 60-yard drive finished off with a 3-yard run from Mann.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan McCullough put the Bears in scoring position at the Geraldine 38-yard line with a return to midfield. A personal foul from Geraldine added more yards.
Trey Rutledge then threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to McCullough with seven seconds remaining in the half. Lingerfelt added the extra point to make it 21-14.
Plainview returned with momentum in the second half but struggled to get anything going offensively.
Jaxon Colvin extended Geraldine’s lead to 28-14 with a 5-yard pass to Cody Satterfield. Mann then scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 34-14.
Plainview responded with a 62-yard touchdown run from Hall. Lingerfelt added the extra point.
Mann then sealed the win with a 58-yard touchdown run on third-and-23 with 5:40 remaining.
The Bulldogs finished with 406 yards of offense and 312 rushing yards. Colvin went 8-for-11 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown, with Satterfield catching four for 43 yards. Kicker Moses Garcia was 5-for-6 on extra points.
Joseph Garcia paced Geraldine with 11 tackles, followed by Kobe Hill with nine. Mauricio Calderon recorded seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. River Walling contributed six tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
For Plainview, Hall finished with 126 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
