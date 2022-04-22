The high school tennis season came to a close earlier this week, and with it, a pair of strong team performances in Mobile from Sardis and Douglas.
The Sardis girls and Douglas boys teams both posted fourth place finishes at the event, with a number of players making deep runs in their respective flights. Sardis finished the two-day event with 37 points, while the Douglas boys totaled 28. The Boaz boys team also reached the State Tournament, and was eighth with 14 points.
The fourth-place finish is the best-ever result for both schools at the event. On the girl’s side, Randolph captured the team title with 59 points, 13 points clear of runner-up Russellville. Madison Academy came down to the wire for the team title on the boy’s side, with Madison Academy edging out a 64-62 score for the overall crown.
The Lions saw a number of players reach the semifinals, including one singles player that reached the final match.
Jayden Johnson, playing No. 4 singles for the Lions, rolled into the finals, winning her first three matches in straight sets, winning those matches 6-0, 6-1; 7-6, 6-1; and 6-1, 6-3. In the finals, she squared off with Dabeen Choi of LAMP, where the two put on what may have been the match of the tournament. Choi claimed the opening set by a 6-2 score, only to see Johnson rally back with a 6-4 win in the second to force a tiebreak for the title. In a back-and-forth tiebreak, it was Choi who found the extra edge, claiming the No. 4 crown with a 10-7 score.
Johnson also paired up with Reagan Handley to win a pair of matches in No. 3 doubles in straight sets to reach the semifinal round, where they were defeated in a three-set thriller.
In addition to Jayden Johnson’s big week, No. 2 singles player McKenzie Williams won a pair of matches to reach the semifinals, as did No. 5 singles Emily Humphries, and Handley at No. 6 singles.
On the doubles side, the Lions saw the No. 1 pair of Caroline Johnson and Williams win a pair of matches to reach the semis.
For Douglas, last year’s 5A No. 1 singles runner-up Masen Howard again made a deep run, winning a pair of matches to reach the semifinal round before he was eventually downed by state champion Parker Jacques of Madison Academy.
Judah Bearden at No. 5 singles also won a pair of matches to reach the semis, where he too was downed by the eventual state champion, Sun-ho Kim of LAMP.
Isaac Eubanks was the final Eagle to reach the semis, winning his opening match in three sets then his quarterfinal match in a sweep.
Bearden and Eubanks also teamed up to each the semis of the No. 3 doubles bracket.
Boaz also saw a strong week with a handful of trips to the semifinals from their players.
On the singles side, Raigin Franks paced the Pirates with a pair of wins, including what might have been the longest match of the tournament regardless of class. In the opening round, Franks took on John Kim of Altamont, and after a 6-2, 6-7 first two sets, the two squared off in a tiebreaker that lasted 30 points before Franks emerged with a 16-14 win to advance. Franks then won his next match 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semis.
The No. 3 doubles duo of Grant Jones and Isaac Butler teamed up to win a pair of matches in straight sets for their semis trip before it was cut short with a default loss in the semis to conclude the week.
State Tennis Team Scores
Boys
Madison Academy – 64
LAMP – 62
Saint James – 47
Douglas – 28
Deshler – 25
John Carroll – 25
Leeds – 18
Boaz – 14
Girls
Randolph – 59
Russellville – 46
St. John Paul II – 42
Sardis – 37
Altamont – 33
