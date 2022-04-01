W
e wake up with blue lights in our face and go to sleep with blue lights in our face. Videos, funny pictures, news articles, sad stories, blog posts, text messages, phone calls, and e-mails find their way into our meals, breaks, and downtime. And, if we are being honest, they interrupt our work, conversations and time with our friends and families. As a minister, I’m also intimately aware of how they interrupt sermons, worship, and Sunday school, and I’m sure schoolteachers know all about that as well.
At North Broad in the month of April, we are continuing our series on the Ten Commandments by talking about Sabbath, which is the subject of the fourth commandment. Most Christians that I know believe that either the Sabbath is no longer applicable to us or that it was simply transferred to Sunday without all the restrictions that Sabbath had under the Law of Moses. Some call this the “Christian Sabbath.”
But the reality is, most Christians in the United States not only do not keep the Sabbath, but they are actively discouraged from doing so by our culture. In a world that runs off one more sale, one more client, one more new design, one more gig, one more check, one more, one more, one more, there isn’t any time for quiet rest. Quiet rest means lack of productivity, and lack of productivity means loss of potential income, and, as well all know, if you aren’t winning, you are losing and if you’re not first, you’re last.
As we sacrifice (or are tricked into sacrificing) our spiritual, mental, and physical well-being for profit, the numbers go up, but our quality of life goes down. We can’t risk spending time with our family, going to church, or taking time off because that leads to failure, not success. That goes against the culture of grind, hustle, and more, more, more.
But the way of Jesus calls us to rest, to be content, and to cast all our cares upon Him.
When the crowds began to grow and the possibility of some sort of violent rebellion seemed possible, Jesus didn’t capitalize on the success and become the Messiah the people wanted Him to be. Instead, He retreated to the mountains alone (John 6:15). He follows this pattern throughout the gospel accounts until the last week of His life.
In Matthew 21, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and the people began to worship Him: “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” As they laid palm branches and coats before Him, word began to spread who had just ridden into town. By the end of the week, those songs of praise turned into a different kind of chant: “Crucify! Crucify!”
It turns out the success, the hype, and the crowds weren’t all they seemed to be.
Jesus valued the quiet rest above the crowds and the worldly success. He valued Sabbath over the false gospels of profit and productivity. He could have had Jerusalem for Himself. The people were ready to follow Him, but He chose to pray in the garden while His disciples slept. He chose the Cross and the quiet rest.
When keep ourselves so impossibly busy, and when we forget how to be content, the crowds, the cheers, and the success make it almost impossible to hear God’s voice, to hear Him calling us to the mountains, to our closets, and to a place of quiet rest. True rest isn’t grinding for forty years so that you can enjoy the last fifteen or so. True rest is learning to be near to the heart of God every day of every year.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
