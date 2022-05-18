For the first time in program history, the Snead State Parsons baseball team is heading to the Junior College World Series.
The Parsons entered the final games against Wallace Community College-Dothan on Tuesday having downed the Governors on Sunday in a 12-10 slugfest, giving them two chances on Tuesday to capture the ACCC Tournament title.
The Parsons it turned out would need both games to make history, as the Governors rebounded in the first game Tuesday morning with a 12-6 win over the Parsons to set up a decisive Game 3 in Oxford.
But Game 3 was all Snead State, as the Parsons would not be denied their first trip to the JUCO World Series, crushing the Governors by a 14-3 final in the deciding game.
The Parsons started fast, scoring four times in the first inning for all the runs they would need in the win and continued to pour it on as the game continued, turning the game into a rout with five runs in the fourth to make it a 9-1 game at that point. The Parsons put any thoughts of a WCC-D comeback to rest with a run in the seventh, then two more in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Statistics from Tuesday's game were not immediately available, and will be added to the story when shared.
The win gives Snead its first even trip to the JUCO World Series, which will be played in Grand Junction, Colorado, and is slated to start on May 28. The event will feature 10 teams and will be played as a double-elimination tournament.
In addition to Snead State, other teams who have qualified for the tournament so far include College of Central Florida in the South Atlantic District, Harford Community College (MD) in the East District, McClennan Community College (TX) in the Southwest, and San Jacinto-North College (TX) in the Mid-South.
In addition to the Snead State baseball team qualifying for the JUCO World Series, the Snead State softball team also qualified for the JUCO Softball World Series. The Parsons downed Spartanburg Methodist in the Mid-Atlantic District Tournament in three games, winning Game 1 by a 14-1 final, dropping Game 2 in a tight 3-2 decision, then claiming the spot at the World Series with a 7-3 victory in Game 3.
The JUCO Softball World Series will be held from May 24 to May 28 in Yuma, Arizona. The Parsons will find out their opponent on Friday when the bracket is revealed.
