COTTONDALE — The Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team beat Tuscaloosa Christian 32-29 on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Elite Eight.
The victory sends the Stallions to the ACAA Division 2A State Tournament at the Oxford Civic Center, where they meet Cornerstone-Rainsville in the semifinals Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the championship game Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11:45 a.m.
Marshall Christian is making its first trip to the Final Four in five years.
Cathryn Lynn propelled the Stallions past Tuscaloosa Christian, as she scored 19 of their 32 points.
Brooke Benefield netted six, and Addy Whitehead, Megan Priest and Kaitlyn Campbell all scored two. Bella Noblitt added one.
“Tuscaloosa is a tough place to win, and we’ve went down there the last two years and lost,” said Chance Dendy, who serves as MCA’s athletic director and varsity girls coach. “I’m really proud of the players and how they were able to win.”
