The Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team beat Tuscaloosa Christian to earn its first ACAA State Tournament appearance since 2018. The Stallions are, front row, from left, Israel Smart, Addy Whitehead, Megan Priest and Brooke Benefield; back row, from left, Bella Noblitt, Cathryn Lynn, Jubilee Smart, Emily Campbell, Kaitlyn Campbell and coach Chance Dendy.