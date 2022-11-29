GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville City Council named Brian Walls the new city fire chief this week following the retirement of Brian Waldrop. It lacked one day being 6 years to the day since he was named deputy chief and Waldrop was named fire chief.
Becoming the chief is the culmination of a lifetime in the fire service for Walls, who started as a volunteer with the Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department when he was just 16. At least a dozen members of that department have gone on to serve as full-time firemen and medics and Walls is still a part of that department to this day.
Interestingly enough, in the early days, Walls had a hard time breaking into full-time fire service.
He’d joined Nixon Chapel with high school buddies Nathaniel Fredericks and Brent Tipton. Walls and Fredericks went on to become EMTs for Marshall Medical together from 1999-2002.
“We were enjoying what we were doing but we still wanted to be on the fire side of things too,” Walls said. “A friend of ours, Greg Dorsett, had joined the fire service and loved it. We kept putting in applications and not hearing anything.”
Fire school was 10 weeks long, 40 hours a week. But Nate figured out a way they could sponsor themselves and go on their own if they swapped some shifts with their EMT friends and worked weekends while they were in fire school.
“The crews we worked with were just awesome and helped us out and we would work 48-hour weekend shifts and go to fire school at Gadsden during the week,” Walls said.
One of their instructors was Rick Bearden, who later became the Guntersville fire chief.
Walls worked two years in Attalla. In 2004, Chief Bearden came to Guntersville and he hired Walls.
“I started as a firefighter-paramedic and I held every rank in the department, all the way to chief now,” Walls said. “That’s the around-the-world story of how I got here.”
When he was promoted to lieutenant, Waldrop was his captain.
“The doors just kept opening and when Waldrop became chief, he said he would not take chief without me being deputy chief,” Walls said.
So he has learned the chief's job on the job the last 6 years. He said the department's captains, chief, deputy chief and fire marshal Buddy Pettry have all had a great working relationship and bounced ideas off one another.
“It was a difficult road in the beginning, but we really learned from everybody,” Walls aid. “We learned what not to do as well as what to do.”
There had been a bit of instability in leadership in the department. Walls and Waldrop set out to fix that.
“We came into our roles and just treated the people like people,” Walls said. “We made sure they had what they needed to do the job. The Mayor and Council could not have been any better. They’ve equipped us well and raised the pay. We’re very fortunate in a town our size to have the trucks and equipment that we have and the pay we offer.”
He said Wally asked him when he left “What’s the first thing you’re going to change?”
Walls said he has never held his cards tight during his time as deputy chief and there’s nothing in particular he plans to change.
One of his future hopes is to increase the manpower for the fire department. The city has grown. There’s new residential as well as commercial construction.
“The new construction burns faster and hotter than older construction and more boots on the ground is ultimately a big deal,” Walls said.
Walls is only 42, but he has 20 years of creditable time towards his own retirement. So he has at least 5 years before he can even consider retirement.
“I want to leave the department better than we found it,” he said. “We have plenty of well-qualified, capable people and one of my goals is developing people to step into leadership roles when my time is up. We want to groom the next leadership to run the department.”
Walls and his wife Jennifer have 3 children. Daughter Bri is with the Army, stationed in Hawaii. Son Taylor recently finished paramedic school and calls college basketball on his days off. Their youngest, Cason, is a 10th grader at Douglas High who plays football, basketball and baseball, so the Wallses spent a good bit of time following his sports.
Walls is a deacon and the youth director at Fairview Baptist Church at Nixon Chapel.
“It’s a big deal to me being on days with the fire department because it allows me to be at all the church functions,” Walls said.
He is also a Master Mason with the Albertville Masonic Lodge.
