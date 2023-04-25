A two-vehicle wreck near two new restaurants, a new doctor’s office, a church and other nearby businesses has managers seeking help from local and state officials to make the roadway safer.
George Ross, 52, of Texas, died in the wreck that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Ponderosa Avenue. Albertville resident Nicholas Johnson, 21, received non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Nearby business owners say they have seen numerous “near misses” as motorists attempt to navigate the center median crossover. They often report motorists not using the crossovers correctly, resulting in decreased visibility and dangerous conditions for surrounding drivers.
“I do agree that our subdivision generates a lot of U-turn traffic in that area which presents a high risk of accidents,” said Caitlin Nelms, owner of Beef O’Brady’s restaurant.
“While I have not seen any other wrecks to the magnitude of Friday’s accident, I do see the risk of danger because it’s very difficult to see when it’s clear to U-turn because of the hills in that area.
“I’ve had numerous employees complain of near misses with them in that same median.”
Video surveillance in the area caught the wreck as it happened. It the video, Ross’ vehicle can be seen turning into the southernmost end of the crossover. A small delivery van is in the turn lane coming out of the southbound lane into the crossover and a second sedan is seen in the crossover as well.
Ross is seen hesitating but ultimately pulling out into traffic, being struck by Johnson’s truck seconds later.
Will Younghouse, an owner of Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen, located yards away from Beef O’Brady’s, said he hopes drivers would use common sense when attempting to cross U.S. 431, but realizes that may not always happen.
He’s hoping Alabama Department of Transportation officials will look at the situation and find a solution.
“The only way a driver is not going to have to make a U-turn of some sort is if the driver was coming from a day of shopping in Albertville, stops by one of the two restaurants to get something to eat, and then goes to stay in Guntersville,” he said.
“Otherwise, a driver is going to have to make a U-turn from the northbound lanes to turn around to get to our driveway or make a U-turn to go back south.”
Because U.S. 431 is a state-maintained highway, any improvements, changes or additions must be developed, approved and installed by ALDOT. City leaders have no say-so on the roadway.
“Personally, I think the best solution would be to have a redlight and median at our subdivision exit to give a safer passage across that roadway,” Nelms said.
“The current setup makes drivers feel rushed and a lot of drivers don’t use the current medians properly which impairs the view of oncoming traffic.”
Younghouse said he would like to see signs directing drivers how to safely use a median crossover at the bare minimum. He’d like to see ALDOT conduct a traffic study on the area and any suggestions they can offer to improve safety at the entrance to the restaurants and urology clinic.
Younghouse estimates between the two restaurants alone, more than 7,000 people use the center median crossover to enter their business entrances. That number doesn’t include deliveries, employees, or patients, employees or doctors trying to get to the nearby Urology Associates clinic.
Nelms said construction of a turn lane from the northbound lanes of 431 into the subdivision cost her dearly.
“Our subdivision already personally incurred nearly $200,000 of the turn lane and road entrance, so we are tapped out on being able to provide any other assistance to road work,” Nelms said. “But I absolutely agree that ALDOT should run some numbers on the street count and accident risk to see if it’s worth a restructure of that area.”
Younghouse said he has had reservations about the roadway but wasn’t very passionate about making changes until Friday’s accident.
“I thought maybe it doesn’t matter much,” Younghouse said. “But after I saw that man die, my stomach fell. If something had been done sooner, maybe he wouldn’t have died.
“I don’t know the answer, but something needs to be done.
“This is certainly much more about the safety of our customers and employees than about the economic impact.”
Seth Burkett, ALDOT North Region public information officer, said changes could be made to the entire corridor, but the public would have to make compromises and support any plans made.
“After law enforcement completes their investigation report, we’ll review it to see if the crash fits into a pattern of crashes,” Burkett said.
“To significantly improve safety along this corridor, we would have to eliminate a number of median crossovers, eliminate some signals, and require more U-turns, which are safer than direct left turns. A plan for this was presented to the public several years ago, but it never gained much local support. This particular intersection would not have been removed under that proposal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.