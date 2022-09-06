The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to present the Player of the Week Award for Week 2 to Carlos Mann of the Geraldine Bulldogs.
Mann’s monster game for Geraldine helped the Bulldogs to a 41-21 victory over rival Plainview in the 3A Region 6 opener for both teams, and helped Geraldine improve to 2-1 on the year.
Mann shined on the ground in the win, carrying 20 times for 220 yards and five touchdowns, while adding another 77 yards in punt returns, and one catch for 11 yards, finishing with 323 all-purpose yards.
“He is a player,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said of Mann following the win.
“We talk about having a dog mentality and he is the true definition of that mentality. He is a relentless competitor that comes and plays hard no matter the situation. Everyone feeds off his energy.”
Mann opened the scoring with a 2-yard run late in the first quarter, then added his second score on the first play of the next drive with a 61-yard scamper. His third touchdown came in the second quarter on a 3-yard run, added a fourth on the opening play of the fourth quarter from 12 yards out, and capped his night with perhaps his most impressive run of the game, a 58-yarder on third-and-23 with just under six minutes left in the game.
Mann and the Bulldogs travel to Hokes Bluff on Friday night.
Honorable Mention
Thad Pearce, West End: Five catches for 66 yards, two touchdowns, one interception.
Antonio Spurgeon, Guntersville: 145 passing yards and two touchdowns
