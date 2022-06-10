Linda Louise Clanton
Altoona
Linda Louise Clanton, 61, of Altoona, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Her funeral service was Friday, June 10, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Highpoint Cemetery. Rev. Dave Collins and Rev. David Collins officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Clanton, of Altoona; son, Rodney Clanton, of Altoona; daughter, Teresa (John) Coody, of Southside; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; father, Frank (Jan) Johnston; sisters, Wanda (John) Culver, Vicky (David) Collins and Frankie (Billy) Calhoun; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edward William Hopkins Jr.
Guntersville
Edward William Hopkins Jr., 61, of Guntersville, died June 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Friday, June 10, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Eric Croft
Albertville
Eric Croft, 61, of Albertville, died June 8, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Barry McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Kirk Memorial Cemetery in Rainsville. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Croft; son, Eric Jordan Croft; sister, Lory Kellyie Croft; brothers, Jeff Croft and Chris Croft (Melissa); and three grandchildren.
Iva Pearl Gaylor
Altoona
Iva Pearl Gaylor, 85, of Altoona, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at UAB Hospital.
Her funeral service was Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Howelton Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Bennett and Rev. Gary Smith officiated the service.
She is survived by her children, Terry Gaylor (Donna), Debbie Pankey, Jackie Gaylor (Terresa), Jeff Gaylor (Lynn) and Tyra Morton (Terry); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and chosen daughter, April Bottoms.
Judy Gail Massingill
Jackson, Miss.
Judy Gail Massingill, 72, of Jackson, MS., passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Byram, MS.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at the Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Mike Johnson will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, David Massingill, of Jackson, Mississippi; her sons, David Massingill, “Jr.” (Penny), of Ardmore, Alabama., and Robert Massingill, of Union Grove, Alabama.; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers, Donald Bridges, of Gadsden, Kenneth Bridges (Ann), of Glencoe, and Gerald Bridges, also of Glencoe; and 10 nephews and nieces.
Ronald Starling Davis
Geraldine
Ronald Starling Davis, 78, of Geraldine, died June 7, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cov Hospice.
Service will be at 1 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Davis and Rev. Paul Vick officiating. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral.
Survivors include his wife, Rita (Huff) Davis; sons, Jeff (Michelle) Davis and Jason (Lidia) Davis; four grandchildren; sister, Sonja (Howard) Davis Newman; and a brother, Tyrone (Mary) Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skirum United Methodist Church Building Fund; C/O Ronnie Willoughby, P.O. Box 96, Geraldine, AL 35974.
Sue Moman
Albertville
Sue Moman, 96, of Albertville, died June 8, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Guntersville. Rev. Terry Bentley will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. High Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, John Moman (Shannon); special family member, Mary Conquest; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.