FYFFE — Jaxon Colvin and Redick Smith combined for 43 points to power Geraldine to a hard-fought 68-65 triumph over archrival Fyffe on Monday night at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
The contest was tied 20-20 after a quarter, but the Bulldogs (17-10) pulled in front 42-38 at the half and led 56-55 at the final rest stop.
“We had to grind to get this win,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “Fyffe put us in a lot of bad situations defensively and got us in some foul trouble. We had some guys step up and give us some great minutes in order to prevail.”
Colvin’s statistics included 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Redick Smith contributed 21 points, five boards and three assists.
Connor Johnson scored 14 points, and Lucas Bryant had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Brodie Willoughby’s 21 points topped the Red Devils. Eli Carter tossed in 13 and Cooper Cox 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.