GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Two Arab men died in a head-on collision Tuesday night near Guntersville.
Alabama State Troopers report David L. Plunkett, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse he was driving collided head-on with the 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Arturo J. Clemente, 29, also of Arab.
Neither man was using a seat belt at the time of the crash, Troopers reported.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 276 mile marker, approximately one mile west of Guntersville. No additional information was released by Troopers as they continue to investigate the accident.
The area has been the scene of other recent fatalities, including a recent two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 that claimed the life of an Arab woman.
Madeline G. Roberson, 28, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the rear of a 1998 Mack dump truck driven by Jacoris Thompson, 31, of Huntsville. Roberson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama 69 near the 276 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Guntersville, in Marshall County.
