Trailing by seven heading to the fourth quarter and with the season on the line, the Marshall Christian Stallions came up big down the stretch, rallying to top New Life-Millbrook 50-49, securing their spot in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association elite eight.
The win marks the sixth-straight year the Stallions have advanced to the final eight, the ACAA's version of the State Tournament.
After three periods, New Life held a 36-29 lead, but that's when Kamdon Engle took over.
Engle, who finished the game with a game-high 28 points, erupted for 12 of those in the fourth, all on 2-point baskets. In addition to Engle's offensive eruption, the Stallions got some help from New Life, who went just 2 of 6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, and for the game were just 14 of 27 at the stripe.
In addition to Engle, Easton Gazic was 4 of 6 at the line in the fourth for the Stallions to finish with seven points, while Andy Korsmo chipped in with six in the victory, all of those coming in the first half.
The game was a defensive battle in the opening half, with New Life taking a narrow 20-18 lead into the locker room at the break, before getting a five-point edge in the third to set the stage for the Stallions comeback.
Adam Remiger led the way for New Life with 21 points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers in defeat.
Marshall Christian will open play in the ACAA elite eight on Thursday, where they will face Clay County in a game scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. tip. The ACAA Tournament is set to run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with all games played at the Oxford Civic Center.
