DOUGLAS — This spring, five Douglas High School senior cheerleaders signed scholarships to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Julianna Allen, Chloe Avans and Rebecca Gilmer signed with Snead State while Bell Horton and Kierston Allred signed with Coastal Alabama.
“Having five girls from one senior class to have the opportunity to cheer at the next level is incredible,” DHS head coach Natalie Holland said. “You usually see one or two from a class pursue that opportunity, but we had five this year. I think that shows how great the girls were for our cheer program at Douglas High School.
“They have worked incredibly hard since day one in our program to build it and make it better. They qualified for Nationals every year except the year COVID canceled the competitions.
“Their hard work and leadership really stood out this season as they were seniors. They helped guide their team to a very successful season.”
During the 2022-23 competition season, the Eagles finished second at regionals, fourth at State and in the top 20 at Nationals.
“These girls all put in the time and work to be successful at cheer while being involved in many other sports and extracurricular activities,” Holland said. “These girls wanted to be successful at everything they did and that really showed not only in cheer, but in the other various things they were involved in around campus.
“They made huge impacts on our cheer program and at Douglas High School, and I am excited to see how successful they are at the next level as well.”
