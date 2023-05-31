The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved $8,000 to pay for the next step in the jail expansion project.
Roughly $7,000 of the funds will go toward contracting Terrell Technical Services for an asbestos and lead survey and specifications for demolition, and the remaining $1,000 will go toward gathering the same information for the Marshall County District Attorney’s storage building behind its annex office by the jail.
Chief Investigator for the DA John Young said the DA’s office was in the process of moving things out of the storage building, but they’re still in need of another secure place to move into.
Also during the short meeting, the Commission approved a change order on the renovations at the animal shelter totaling $46,633 for 14 additional pens and two new drains tying into the septic system.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he didn’t know how these items got overlooked during the planning stages of the renovations but said they were needed for the health and safety of the animals.
