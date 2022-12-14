Jurors in the Andrew Norwood murder case on Tuesday watched security video taken the night he is accused of assaulting Rodney Wayne Cowan, 65, who later died from his injuries.
Andrew William Norwood, now 29, was originally charged with assault after police and medics responded to a report of an elderly man falling from a barstool at the American Legion Post in Guntersville and suffering injuries late in the evening on July 10, 2020.
Testimony from Guntersville Police Sgt. Mark Fortune kicked off Tuesday’s proceedings. Fortune said he was dispatched to the American Legion to assist medics. The initial call indicated a man had fallen off a barstool and was injured.
Upon arrival at the Legion, Fortune said he found Cowan just inside the door, obviously injured, and Norwood nearby “pale, shocked and frantic, trying to direct medics.”
It was only after medics had transported Cowan from the scene that family members called police stating the incident was not a simple fall as was initially reported.
“Family members called stating the incident was a struggle, an assault,” he said. “I updated the report and called Huntsville Hospital to get an updated condition on Mr. Cowan. I also called Investigator Mike Turner to let him know.”
Turner took the stand next stating he arrived at the Legion building early the next morning to investigate the scene, which he found to be “very clean … much more so than what I expected.”
He said officers from Guntersville Police downloaded and watched security footage from the Friday night incident before seeking a warrant for second-degree assault against Norwood. He was forced to seek a second warrant charging Norwood with murder a day later after Cowan died at Huntsville Hospital.
In the video, Norwood could be seen talking to another patron before the discussion got so heated, bartenders asked the other patron to leave. He left and did not return. The video does not have audio capabilities.
Cowan was seen approaching Norwood and having a lengthy discussion with him before leaving to go to the restroom.
When he returned from the restroom, Cowan sat down at the opposite end of the bar from Norwood.
Norwood soon approached Cowan and the discussion became heated. A bartender attempted to separate the men, but was unsuccessful and moments later, Cowan was struck by Norwood.
Sonja Muir, the bartender seen in the video, testified next. She said she overheard Norwood and the first patron discussing “who had the worst life growing up.”
She testified the conversation became heated and she heard the men “hollering, screaming and calling names.”
She testified after the patron was asked to leave, Cowan approached Norwood urging him to shake off the prior interaction, saying “it wasn’t a big deal” and to “leave it alone.”
Cowan stepped away from Norwood when he became frustrated with Norwood, stating “I’m just trying to help.”
She said she thought Norwood was going to attack Cowan with a beer bottle as she said she watched him stand up, pour out the beer and then heard him try to break the bottle.
Muir testified she watched Norwood punch Cowan in the face, saw Cowan try to defend himself, but saw Norwood tackle Cowan.
“The punch Cowan threw didn’t deter Norwood at all,” she said.
She said she didn’t see Cowan hit the floor, but did leave the bar area to check on him. A patron called 911, she said.
Testimony is expected to continue Thursday at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.
