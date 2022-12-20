GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Children from across Marshall County gathered for the annual Shop With a Cop event Saturday.
The Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police raise funds throughout the year to provide Walmart gift cards to children recommended by school counselors and church pastors as being in need.
The day begins with breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center. Children are then paired with more than 60 law enforcement officers from the FOP, Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Douglas, Grant and Guntersville police departments, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Blue Knights or Alabama State Troopers.
Children are transported from the Senior Center to the Guntersville Walmart in squad cars – complete with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
A record-breaking 95 children were helped this year, the sixth year for the event.
“When I first moved here, they weren’t doing anything like this,” said Rev. Richard “Chappy” Bartley, secretary/treasurer of the FOP.
“We want to build a sense of community between children and law enforcement. This is one way we are doing that.”
Once at the store, children are escorted as they choose gifts for themselves and family or friends.
Most children opted to purchase gifts for family members first. Boxes of Queen Anne cherries, toys for younger siblings, flowers for mom, and tools for dad were lovingly tucked into shopping carts.
“I got my sister some Cocomelon toys,” said Tyson, 10. “She likes to watch that show.”
Rose, 11, paired with Trooper Anthony Centers, said she was looking for art supplies and a camera.
Karrson, 12, found a rather unusual toy – a roaring dinosaur mask.
“I like it,” he said as he and MCSO Investigator Chris Young roamed the toy department aisles.
Five different law enforcement officers brought their families to help shop. Major Jason Widsor was one of those families, bringing his wife, Penni, daughter, Kaylee, and her fiancé, Wesley.
“It’s good to be here with Dad and to do this as a family,” Kaylee said. “Every year we hear stories he has when he gets home. It’s very humbling, for sure.”
Wesley said he was paired with a set of brothers.
“One made sure the other got what he needed,” Wesley said. “Being here really makes you think. There are some really good kids out there. They aren’t just being greedy and buying all kinds of stuff for themselves. They are trying to get things for other family members too.”
Alabama State Trooper Anthony Centers is assigned to Marshall County.
“I’m thoroughly enjoying this,” he said. “The kids are having a good time. I’m having fun. It really means a lot to them to be here today.”
After checking out at the register, several officers steered their children back to the aisles because they hadn’t spent all the money allotted on their gift cards.
“Thank you to everyone that donated for this cause,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. “Because of the generous support of the community, the FOP was able to give each child $150 to spend for Christmas. This is one of many ways law enforcement is able to be involved with our community. This type of interaction helps build trust and relationships between our youth and law enforcement.”
Donations are accepted all year in preparation for the annual shopping event. Mail donations to P.O. Box 383, Guntersville, AL. 35976. Be sure to include Shop With a Cop in the memo line or in an attached note.
Bartley said more than $3,500 was received this year in memory of the late Steve Guthrie, an FOP member of Chief Deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He passed away in November following an unexpected illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.