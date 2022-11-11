This article is an opinion.
[Editor’s Note: This column originally ran in The Reporter on Jan. 8, 2010.]
Late last year, I joked a few times that in my next life, I’m coming back as Dirty Harry or some tough guy cut from the same mold as Clint Eastwood’s famous character.
Being a nice, or sweet, man doesn’t appear to be appreciated too often by this world in which we live.
The saying, “Nice guys finish last,” never exits our vocabularies.
One day as I kidded around, quoting one of Dirty Harry’s famous lines, “Go ahead, make my day,” the Holy Spirit of God decided to make my day by reminding me of exactly what characteristics a Christian man – or woman, for that matter – should exhibit.
As certain as my hair is red, the scripture passage from Galatians 5:22-23 filled my thoughts.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law,” reads those verses.
The Lord delivered a spiritual wakeup call to me, and I haven’t wished to be like Dirty Harry since.
And when you stop to consider it, there truly is no law against practicing the fruit of the Spirit.
Those of us who are Christians should make it a priority to demonstrate those fruits on a daily basis, because our world is desperate for them.
If we practiced the fruit of the Spirit in the newsrooms, classrooms, boardrooms and homes of America, I believe we would revitalize our nation.
Read over those nine qualities again and let them sink deep into your heart, soul and mind.
I see them as fundamentals of living, and I’ve recommitted myself to try and practice them on a daily basis.
Practicing the fruit of the Spirit outside the walls of the church is where it really counts.
I’ve never been one of those persons who believes you check your Christianity at the door when the calendar moves from Sunday to Monday.
Jesus didn’t, and I believe he taught us we shouldn’t either.
Allowing thoughts of becoming Dirty Harry to dance across my mind also proved to me I was more of a conformer than a transformer.
Romans 12:2 talks about being transformed by the renewing of your mind, so you can know God’s will for your life.
I’m guilty too often of being conformed to the things of this world, instead of being transformed to the things of God.
I truly believe the transformation God wants to see in Christians is a daily process. I’m reminded of the song that goes something like this: “He’s still working on me, to make me what I ought to be …”
These thoughts have been on my mind, and I just wanted to share them.
I try not to make a habit of using my column space as a pulpit, but I believe Jesus gave me my abilities and this opportunity at The Reporter, and I would be wrong if I didn’t acknowledge the Lord.
Sometimes as a greeting, people say to me, “What do you know good?” And sometimes I reply by saying, “Jesus saves.”
I know some of you may disagree, but I can’t think of any better news than that.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.