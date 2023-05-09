A brief vehicle chase landed two people in jail after Sheriff’s Deputies found drugs in the vehicle.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Deputy Destin Pace attempted to make a traffic stop May 2 on Alabama 75 near Cochran’s Corner, north of Albertville.
The vehicle’s driver refused to stop and accelerated.
During the pursuit, Pace observed a black object be thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, Sims said.
The pursuit continued into DeKalb County where it ended when the driver wrecked the vehicle in a field on DeKalb County Road 136.
The two occupants in the vehicle were injured and taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
Once released from the hospital, the pair were taken to the Marshall County Jail.
In the meantime, deputies were able to recover the black item thrown from the vehicle, Sims said, discovering approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamines.
Arrested was Aaron Sutherland, 23, of Crossville. He was charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, tampering with evidence and a failure to appear warrant.
His bond was set at $750,000.
Abby Sebastian, 26, of Albertville, was charged with drug trafficking and tampering with evidence. She remains in the Marshall County jail under a $200,000 bond.
Sims said the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Geraldine Police Department, and ALEA State Troopers, assisted in the case.
