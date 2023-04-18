Clint E. Jimmerson
Crossville
Clint Jimmerson, 90, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, April, 1, 2023. Mr. Jimmerson was known to many by his nickname, “Kayo.” Mr. Jimmerson was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Jane (Brown) Jimmerson; his parents, Walter E. and Fannie Heard Jimmerson; brothers, Wilburn Jimmerson, Roy Jimmerson and Carl Jimmerson; sisters, Florence Jimmerson, Ruth Jimmerson Dunn, Nell Jimmerson Dobbins, Wiladean Jimmerson Cook, and special aunt, Cora Heard. Mr. Jimmerson was the last surviving member of his birth family.
Mr. Jimmerson is survived by two sons, Ricky E. Jimmerson (Carol) of Ocala, FL and Barry B. Jimmerson (Tina) of Taylors, SC; four grandchildren, Holly Jimmerson, Laura Jimmerson, Emily Fleming and Taft Jimmerson; and special family friend John Whitmore of Crossville.
Mr. Jimmerson was a design engineer and draftsman in the aerospace industry. He worked on the Saturn 5 rocket that propelled our astronauts to the moon. Later he was owner of Jimmerson Iron Works where he was widely known in the Atlanta metropolitan area as a skilled metal fabricator. Locally, he was known for his expertise in repairing and selling golf carts.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at Douglas Cemetery, Douglas, AL, on April 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with Dr. Barry Jimmerson officiating.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Shepherd's Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Rd., Albertville, AL, 35951.
William Henry “Bill” Minnix Sr.
Miami, Fla.
William Henry “Bill” Minnix Sr. died peacefully at his home in Miami, Florida, on March 24, 2023, at the age of 97.
He was born on Sand Mountain near Fyffe, Alabama, on March 21, 1926, and is preceded by his parents, Walter Green Minnix and Onnie Odell Powell Minnix; his siblings Aubie Rutledge Minnix, Mable Gates, Marie Ellis, Jessie Wyatt Minnix, and Mary Lou Crossley; and his wife of 57 years, Christine Wilson Goodner Minnix, of Ocoee, Tennessee.
After serving in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class in World War II, he attended the University of Georgia, where he met and married Christine on March 16, 1947. Together, they transferred to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After graduation, he opened a plant nursery in Atlanta, Georgia, but soon changed careers to work for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and transferred to Miami, Florida where he raised his children. He was a good businessman who loved the natural world, poetry, and music. He will be remembered for his sharp mind, abundant energy, and devotion to his family.
His survivors include his children, Dr. William Henry Minnix, Jr., Dr. Rebekah Christine Minnix Smith, and Victoria Minnix Hopkins; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was laid to rest at the Lusk Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dawson, Alabama. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life at graveside on the second Sunday in May.
Randall Earl Honea
Boaz
Randall Earl Honea, 89, of Boaz, died April 15, 2023, at Rehab Select Nursing Home under Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Care of Albertville.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam Honea Wilson and Debra Slaton, both of Boaz; his special friend, Jackie Croft, of Albertville; granddaughters, Nicole Knight (Anthony), of Crossville, and Jodi Camp, of Hamilton, and Christy Farmer (Blake), of Boaz; sister, Brenda Borders, of Glencoe; and seven great-grandsons.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Millard and Lorene Honea; and brothers, Rex Honea and Jimmy Honea.
He was in the Air Force for four years and drove a truck all of his life until the age of 76. He was well known to many and was always smiling. He had such a giving heart. He was known as “Smiley” to many. He will definitely be missed by those who knew him. Heaven gained a very special angel.
There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice and Rehab Select Nursing Home.
Mary R. Coby
Albertville
Mary R. Coby, 87, of Albertville, died April 15, 2023, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Mathew Coby officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughter, Beverly C. Cobb (Jefferson); son, Mitch Coby (Emily); sister, Nancy Robinson Brooks; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mildred Glassco Gray Grimes
Boaz
Mrs. Mildred Glassco Gray Grimes, 103, of Boaz, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Albertville Health & Rehab.
Funeral services were Monday, April 17, 2023, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Morris Stephens and Bro. Brent Roe officiating. Burial was in Beulah Cemetery.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Sue Glassco, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Jessie Lanett and Mark Varnell, of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Barry L. Hartman
Arab
Barry L. Hartman, 76, of Arab, passed away on April 11,.
He is survived by his sons, Brad D. Howard, of Gadsden, and Barry L. Hartman Jr. of Severn, MD; daughter-in-law, Sherryl (Kopp) Hartman, of Severn, MD; two grandchildren; and his fiancé, Fran McWhorter, of Gadsden.
In his memory, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Global Vision Bible Church (Mt. Juliet, TN).
In Alabama, a small family gathering will be held to celebrate Barry’s life. In Maryland, memorial services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home (1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113) on Wednesday, May 3 from 5 – 8 p.m. with Military Honors presented at 5:30 p.m.
He will be laid to rest during a private gathering at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery (Crownsville, MD).
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bertram Lewis Scott Jr.
Reese City
Bertram Lewis Scott Jr., 67, of Reece City, died April 7, 2023, at his son’s home in Boaz.
Survivors include his wife, Judy (Chandler) Scott; son, Michael Chandler (Tonya Chandler); and daughter, Jacqueline Chandler; sister, Elizabeth Overton (Mark Overton); and brother Richard Scott (Brenda Scott); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a memorial tree in honor of Bertram Scott Jr.
Betty “Tootsie” Stephens
Boaz
Betty “Tootsie” Stephens, 67, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.
A memorial service was Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Chris Johnson officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Hughes, Tammie Brown (Jon) and Tonya Chandler (Michael); stepson, Joey Skaggs (Becky); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.
Bruce Franks
Albertville
Bruce Franks, 66, of Albertville, died April 14, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Cash officiating and burial at Martling Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Terisa Franks; daughter, Mandy O’Brian (Shawn); stepdaughters, Casey Blake (Thad) and Haley Payne (Mitchell); son, Dustin Franks; sister, Phyllis Franks (Gus); brothers, Wayne Franks (Mickey), Ray Franks (Judy), Johnny Franks (Janice) and Paul Franks (Julie); two grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and on great-granddaughter.
Mollie Louise Filmore
Albertville
Mollie Louise Filmore, 90, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Her funeral service was Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Asbury Cemetery. Bro. Curtis Mason, Bro. A. D. Connell and Bro. Jack Lynch officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Bates and Kathy (Jr.) Dunn; one grandson; one great-grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
Mary Sue Shadinger
Albertville
Mrs. Mary Sue Shadinger, 96, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
A graveside service was Sunday, April 16, 2023, at The Welti Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cullman. Rev. Ray Lathem officiated her service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Kelly) Roy and Kim (James) Wilabay; sons, Darrell (Shirlie) Shadinger and Ronnie (Penny) Shadinger; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice or Welti Cemetery Fund.
Wilma Gail Perry
Albertville
Wilma Gail Perry, 66, of Albertville, died April 16, 2023, at her home.
Services were Friday, April 21, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Perry; daughters, Angela Perry Allison (Patrick Eason), Amanda Perry (Mandi Brown) and Brittany Wilson (Bryan); sister, Carolyn Selvage; brother, James William Camp (Beth); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Douglas Leumon Musick
Horton
Douglas Leumon Musick, 37, of Horton, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Bro. Joey Cannady and Bro. Ricky Harcrow will officiate his service.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Douglas is survived by his children, Jaden, Kayson and Payton Musick; parents, David Musick (Ginger) and Cheri Nelms (Chad); siblings, Shawna Musick, Cambree Nelms and Drake Nelms (Linnea); and his grandparents, Jennifer Butler and Leumon Musick.
Houston Douglas Lee
August 3, 1953-April 15, 2023
69 years old
Houston Lee, loving husband of Thea, baby brother of Cynthia and Adele, and only son of Malcum and Gertrude Lee, passed away at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:10 PM surrounded by family and friends after a two-year battle with cancer.
Houston was born August 3, 1953, in Guntersville, Alabama. He lived in the Pleasant Grove community most of his life. Houston was a 1971 graduate of Douglas High School, then went on to serve his country in the Army National Guard from 1971-1975. He worked in sales for Ajax Tocco for 42 years after that.
Houston married his one and only high school sweetheart, Thea, on August 28, 1971, at White Oak Baptist Church. They were married for 51 years and had been together since they were 15 years old. A true testament to marriage and love.
Houston was passionate about God and thrived by serving him. He taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Albertville for 10 years, always making sure to begin his class with a joke. He went on 31 mission trips to Africa, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and some places that cannot be disclosed. He was fearless and on fire for Jesus.
Houston raised Black Angus cows, loved riding his 2010 Harley Davidson (he rode the Trail of Tears three times), enjoyed anything adventurous: skydiving, spelunking, zip lining, scuba diving, snorkeling, white water rafting, camping the Okefenokee Swamp, and piloting his own plane.
Houston was loved. He leaves behind his beautiful bride Thea Morgan Lee, sisters Cynthia Lee & Adele Adams (Joe), brother-in-law Dan Morgan (Kim), nieces Jennifer Lang & Lori Coker (Greg), nephews Jacob Hollingsworth & Eric Lang, daughters of his heart Danielle Hollingsworth & Emma Cox, and grandkids by choice Ella & Ruthie Hollingsworth, as well as many other in-laws, nieces, & nephews.
Houston is proceeded in death by his parents Malcum Eugene Lee & Gladys Gertrude Lee.
Just as Houston served in life, he serves in death by donating his body to medical research at the University of Alabama, in hope that it may help others.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to honor Houston on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Albertville, 309 E. Main St. Albertville, AL, 35950.
“Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?”
-Luke 2:49
Linda Bruce
Guntersville, formerly of Boaz
Mrs. Linda Bruce, 79, of Guntersville, formerly of Boaz, died on Sunday, April 17, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Bruce was born in Alabama on December 16, 1943, to Julius and Lucille Luker Centanni. She was a retired schoolteacher with the Albertville City Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Lucille Centanni. She is survived by her children, Paige Batten (Bruce) and Jansen Bruce; grandchildren, Nicholas Batten, Sarah Batten, Brynlee Bruce Herron (Joseph) and Lauren Bruce Parker (Elijah); great-grandchildren, Porter, Amelia and Hadley Herron; and brothers, Joe Centanni and Eddie Centanni.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Bobby Jim Strickland
November 18, 1946-April 13, 2023
Bobby Jim, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Crossville, Alabama after a brief illness.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Strickland, and Beatrice Johnston Strickland Bruce; stepfather, D.B. Bruce; sister, Rita Gilbreath; stepbrothers, Terry and Jeff Bruce; and brother-in-law, Joe Hawkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Jimmy) Robinson and Wendy Strickland; grandchildren, Jason Hubble, Spencer Hubble, Kevin Robinson, Dalton Robinson, Brooke (Jonathan) Lawson, Sidney (Seth) Trussell, and Colby Strickland; great-grandchildren, Dyson Hubble and Emmett Milli, Talya, Lilith, and Ezra; sister, Linda Hawkins; stepbrothers, Shan Bruce and Steve Bruce; brother-in-law, George Gilbreath; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and special friends, Mike Bynum, Jimmy Gary, Danny Gaskin, and Larry Head.
Bobby was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a member of the Crossville High School Class of 1966. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, telling stories, and cheering on the Crimson Tide.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Crossville Community Church (Crossville Methodist Church), followed by refreshments in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please bring stories and pictures to share.
Gail Cambron
Albertville
Mrs. Gail Cambron, 80, of Albertville, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Wesley Johnson and Bro. Edwin Parks officiating. Burial to follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cambron is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Tammy Beltz, of Albertville, and Delana and, Mark Reim of Florida; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother-in-law, Jac Cambron, of Albertville.
