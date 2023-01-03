A Crossville man remains in Huntsville Hospital after being the victim of a hit and run accident New Year’s Day.
According to Crossville Police, an elderly man with Alzheimer’s Disease left his home and began walking on Alabama 227 in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
He was struck by a vehicle about 300 yards from his home between midnight and 4 a.m.
He suffered internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment where he remains in the intensive care unit.
“We are asking for the public’s help in finding driver and bringing them to justice,” said Crossville Police in a statement on their Facebook page.
“Please contact Crossville Police with any information you may have.”
The CPD may be reached at 256-528-7121.
