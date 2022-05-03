Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is scheduled to visit Snead State Community College this Friday to announce the school’s new Career and Technical Training Center.
The over 50,000 square-foot building will allow Snead State to offer advanced technical programs such as welding technology, industrial systems technology, machine tool technology, and HVAC/refrigeration.
Beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Fielder Auditorium, Ivey will be joined by Sen. Clay Scofield, ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker, Snead State President Joe Whitmore and other dignitaries.
