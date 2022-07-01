Tucked away about a mile outside the Albertville City limits, Southern Metal Fabricators is a small company turning metalwork into big business.
From industrial ductwork and storage tanks to aluminum ladders and catwalk platforms, there is not much SMF can’t do when it comes to making things out of metal. That’s why companies from all over the country as well as some outside the U.S. have worked with the Albertville business throughout the years.
Current city councilman Charles Bailey and his partner started the company in 1991 working out of the old Highpoint Elementary School. Now 30 years later, the fabrication plant has grown in size and become a family-owned business with Bailey’s two sons, Ashton and Whitton.
“It’s a family owned business, you just never know what you’re going to be involved in next,” Charles Bailey said. “We do a lot of general industrial fabrication. It just happened that we’ve done a lot of tanks in the last few years.”
During a recent tour of the plant, The Reporter got to see SMF’s most recent creations — two giant metal tanks, which were being loaded onto trucks bound for a carpet company in Dalton, Georgia.
At 72 feet long and 14 feet in diameter, the two 55,000-pound tanks, which will be used to store plastic pellets, are among the largest the company has ever built, and stretched end to end, nearly take up the whole length of the warehouse.
As large as they are, Ashton Bailey said each tank was pieced together by only two workers working and welding over the course of a few months. Now complete with 55 gallons of white paint each, the tanks will join three others coming up from Mexico.
“This stuff is pretty impressive,” Ashton Bailey said. “I told him [one of the welders], people don’t realize what is coming out of Albertville. This is going into a carpet plant. There’s no telling how many houses will have carpet supplied by what you are doing… When you think about it like that, it makes your job feel a lot more exciting. You never know whose life you’re changing.”
For other, smaller projects, metal coming in raw form makes its way from one end of the plant to the other, from cutting and shaping to rolling, welding and, finally, painting. Charles Bailey said tanks are a big part of their business now, but they’re able to adapt to whatever the market demands, even during economic downturns. By offering a wide variety of services in addition to tanks, he said the company has been able to stay busy and profitable during the COVID-19 pandemic while other companies have struggled.
“That’s been the good thing about what we do,” Charles Bailey said. “It’s custom, it’s a wide variety and it’s in a lot of different industries; it’s not one particular thing. So when the economy tanks in this industry we just drift to something else.”
While much of their work comes from nonlocal sources — SMF has done work for companies in Texas, Florida, Illinois, Arizona as well as in Canada — Ashton Bailey said they have worked with businesses in the area like Mueller Company and Wayne Farms.
