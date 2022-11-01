WOODVILLE, Ala. — In the final game for both Woodville and Asbury this season, both teams seemed determine to end on a win, resulting in a back-and-forth game that ultimately saw the Rams coming away with their first win of the season, beating the Panthers 36-32 on Friday, Oct. 28.
“It was a good high school football game, both sides sick and gutted it out. Hats off to [Asbury], they have a bunch of guys that are hurt and sick and they gutted it out. We made too many mistakes in the end and it ultimately got us beat,” Woodville head coach Matt Sanders said.
The game began with both teams trading touchdowns, with Asbury junior quarterback Jacob Lindsay hitting sophomore wide receiver Haden Morton for a 23-yard touchdown.
Woodville responded with a quick scoring drive of their own, scoring on a 14-yard run from sophomore quarterback Jayce Hucks.
Late in the first quarter, with the Rams driving, they were stuck at a fourth-and-nine on the Woodville 39-yard line. When the snap came, Lindsay fielded the snap, was rushed by a couple of Panthers and tossed the ball up, only to be intercepted by the Woodville defense and returned to around the Asbury 30.
However, after much discussion, it was ruled that an inadvertent whistle by the official occurred before the play, making some players on the offense believe the play to be over, resulting in the interception being reversed and the fourth down being replayed. The Rams converted the fourth down retry and scored four plays later, with a two-point conversion giving the Rams a six-point lead.
The Woodville offense continued to thrive on the ground, scoring on five plays, capped by a 3-yard run from running back Ace Weaver, who then ran in the two-point conversion to restore Woodville’s lead.
On the first play from the next Rams’ possession, Lindsay hit Morton on another pass and Morton was eventually tackled at the 1-yard line after running free for 64 yards, setting up what many would expect to be another touchdown.
On three straight plays, the Rams failed to run the 1 yard needed for the score, and in fact lost a little ground on third down. On fourth-and-goal, from no more than the 2-yard line, Lindsay lined up over the center, tried to sneak in the end zone, got stopped and desperately heaved the ball to a receiver, who was also stopped short of the end zone, giving the Panthers the ball at the 1-yard line.
The Panthers seemed prime to increase their lead with less than five minutes remaining in the half, driving down the field with consistent runs, until a muffed snap by Hucks gave possession back to the Rams, who scored in two plays with Lindsay finding Morton twice for 19 yards and then a 25-yard touchdown where Morton fought through two Panther tacklers to take a 22-16 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Panthers controlled the ball for all but 33 seconds, scoring another eight points to take a two-point lead, getting a quick stop on defense and running the remainder of the quarter out before scoring about a minute into the fourth quarter to open up the first multiple score lead of the game, going up 32-22.
The Rams offense quickly found a response and cut the lead to four with nine minutes remaining but had to stop a Woodville offense who only failed to score on two drives, with one being at the end of the first half and the other being the fumble in the second quarter.
Asbury’s prayers were immediately answered, as Weaver muffed the snap on the first offensive play and gave the Rams the ball back with a chance to go ahead. Asbury completed the 14-point swing to take the lead in just under two minutes after scoring on a 1-yard pass from Lindsay to Morton.
The Panthers offense failed to score again, turning the ball over on downs with 5:35 and needing the defense to generate a stop. The defense came through, giving Woodville 3:26 to drive the full length of the field after an excellent Asbury punt pinned the Panthers on the 1-yard line.
The Panthers hadn’t thrown a pass all game except for a quarterback spike near the end of the first half and remained adamant on running the ball, making steady gains but with too much clock moving. The Panthers needed a big play to give them a chance, with the clock falling under two minutes and Woodville still on their own 23-yard line. Weaver took the ball, cut across the field, found a lane and gave Woodville a 40-yard run to breathe some life into the offense and set up the Panthers at the Asbury 35 with 1:44 left in the game.
After a couple runs for a short gain, Woodville called its final timeout, still needing 35 yards with less than 1:30 left. After a 13-yard completion from Hucks to Weaver and a 5-yard run, Weaver dropped back for a pass, was sacked from behind by Trey Childress, lost the ball and the Rams fell on it, ending the game.
Weaver finished the game with 30 carries for 283 yards.
Sanders said, “I want to tip my hat to Coach [Chris] Williams at Asbury. He does a great job over there. They’ve had a rough season, but they gutted one out today and got them a win.”
Lindsay threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns, completing 13-of-22 passing attempts. He rushed for 70 yards and a score.
Morton collected nine receptions for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Seven Rams finished with double-figure tackle totals, paced by Liam Biddix with 18. Childress had 15, Jacob Fowler and William Sanders 12 each, Clayton Moon and Lindsay both 11 and Brayden Pilkington 10.
Biddix, Fowler and David Fincher each recovered a fumble.
