The Albertville Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 21.
Albertville High School was in the spotlight as February’s School of the Month. Principal Jordan Phillips presented a video that highlighted the opportunities and connections students have at AHS.
“What makes Albertville special is our kids. We have awesome kids, great teachers, and it’s a blessing to be here every day,” said Albertville High School Principal Jordan Phillips. “What’s great about Albertville is we have something for your child. It doesn’t matter what it is, we have all kinds of opportunities for our students, and it’s a testament to our teachers and our students.”
State champion track star Amiah Murray, State FBLA Officer Nick Ramirez, and AHS Student Government President Sarah McCullars was also recognized by Phillips for attending Tuesday night’s meeting.
The 2023 teachers of the year were also recognized at the board meeting. Teachers of the year are nominated and selected by the faculty at each school.
• Chelsea Alexander – Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K
• Brooke Bishop – Albertville Primary School
• Dianna Adams – Albertville Elementary School. Adams was selected as the ACS Elementary Teacher of the Year.
• Ali Ham – Albertville Intermediate School
• Kristi Scott – Albertville Middle School
• Annsonnetta Golden – Albertville High School. Golden was named the ACS Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“It’s great to celebrate with our teachers of the year. We’ve got the best teachers anywhere. What you do on a daily basis does not go unseen,” said ACS Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.
“The challenges we face ... I’ve never heard complaints. I’ve never heard ‘I can’t believe I have to do this.’ You roll up your sleeves, and you go to work. You do your job well, and you represent us all very well.”
Also, during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the meeting minutes from both the special called board meeting on Deb. 15, the regular board meeting on Jan. 17 and the emergency board meeting on Jan. 31.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for February.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Judson Proctor, resigning as ELA teacher at AMS, effective Feb. 21, 2023.
2. Mary Pylant, resigning as kindergarten teacher at AKPK, effective Feb. 24, 2023.
3. Wendi Rice, resigning as CNP worker at AIS, effective Feb. 14, 2023.
B. Employments
1. Brittney Hood, replacing Mary Pylant as a kindergarten teacher at AKPK, effective March 8, 2023.
C. Supplement Assignments
1. Cole Bowling, assistant boys’ soccer coach at AHS, effective Feb. 21, 2023.
D. Volunteers
1. William Jeffery Overstreet, volunteer with AHS baseball, effective Feb. 22 – May 31, 2023.
E. Other
1. Jonathan Ty Cole, Ethan Turbyfill, Daniel Williams, Kelsey Dumas and Kristi Scott, to work as gate workers at AHS soccer games, to be paid $45 per day by AHS soccer funds, effective Feb. 22 – May 31, 2023.
2. Jefforey Morgan Jr., to drive a bus for field trips, effective Nov. 1, 2022 – May 26, 2023.
3. Haley Bearden, to work as a spring camp administrator at AIS, to be paid $450 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
4. Kassidie Bailey, Laura McCord, Melanie Oliver, Heather Bozzelli and Kasey Wood, to work as spring camp teachers at AIS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
5. Haley Tarvin, Autumn Fox, Ginger Quebrado, and Lillie Johnson, to work as spring camp aides at AIS, to be paid $15 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
6. Joseph Milner, Daniel Williams, Monica Roesner, Jessica Camp and Jennifer Turk, to work as spring camp teachers at AMS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
7. Patrick Callahan and Staci Jarrett, to work as spring camp aids at AMS, to be paid $15 per hour, from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
8. Steven Hudgins, to work as a spring camp administrator at AKPK, to be paid $450 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
9. Jamie Mayas, Hannah Lowden, Julie Lee, Chelsea Alexander, Kimberly Ables, Destiny Royster, Caira Lowery and Meredith Moore, to work as spring camp teachers at AKPK, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
10. Brandi Randall, to work as a spring camp STEM teacher at AKPK, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
11. Matthew Lambert, to work as spring camp administrator at AHS, to be paid $450 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
12. Jeri Martin, Alexandria Moses, Jessica Clay, Paige Smith and Paula Kaylor, to work as spring camp teachers at AHS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
13. Cleary Asbury, Kristi Scott, Alicia Lett, Julia Nelson, Cole Bowling, and Kara O’Dell, to work as spring camp EL teachers at AHS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
14. Cynthia McCain, to work as a spring camp administrator at APS, to be paid $450 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17.
15. Emily Woodham, Lori Darnell, Molly Doyle, Magon Canady, Courtney Hallford, Alicia Walker, Mona Barksdale and Brenda Satterfield, to work as spring camp teachers at APS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
16. Steven Lang, to work as spring camp STEM teacher at APS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
17. Dusty Royster, Jordan Whitis, Cinda Taylor and Jodi McClendon, to work as spring camp EL teachers at APS, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
18. Cathy Ballentine, to work as spring camp administrator at AES, to be paid $450 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
19. Heather Kirby, Erin Lang, Skylar Smith, Aimee Jung, Caitlin Smith, Abigail Carnley, Naomi Swords and Melissa Kennedy, to work as spring camp teachers at AES, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
20. Melanie Gibson, to work as a spring camp STEM teacher at AES, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
21. Perry Brackin, Charlie Alldredge, Charlsie Joshua, Karen Smith, Kelley Spaulding, Tiffany Smith and David Kirby, to drive a bus for spring camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
22. Misty Brackin, Paula Maddox and Stanley Burgess, to be a substitute bus driver for spring camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
23. Jessica Lewis, to work as a spring camp RN, to be paid $225 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
24. Pamela Fortner, to work as a spring camp LPN, to be paid $30 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
25. Misty Brogdon, to work as a spring camp LPN on an as needed basis, to be paid $30 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
26. Jessica Odom and Amanda Wills, to work as spring camp food service aids at AES, to be paid $15 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
27. Pamela Freeman, to work as a spring camp food service aid at APS, to be paid $15 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
28. Amanda Shedd, to work as a spring camp food service aid at AIS, to be paid $15 per hour from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
F. Independent Contracts
1. Jonathan Wilson, to provide his services as a judge for the Diamond Classic Show Choir Competition, to be paid and not to exceed $1,080 from AHS Show Choir funds, effective Feb. 3-10, 2023.
2. Chad Hallcox, to provide services as a PA announcer and music for varsity baseball games, to be paid $30 per game and not to exceed $600 by AHS baseball, effective Feb. 21-May 1, 2023.
3. Rhonda Whitehead, to provide a photo booth for prom at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $450 by AHS, effective April 7, 2023.
4. Luis Trevino, to provide Latin music and provide education on the culture, instruments and history behind the Mariachi uniforms, to be paid and not to exceed $475 by AES, effective April 27, 2023.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for January. In January, the district’s revenue totaled $9,851,882.81 and expenditures totaled $6,336,528.50.
• Approved the February fundraising requests at AIS, AMS and AHS and extended a fundraiser at APS.
• Approved the low bid of $69,013 as submitted by Hotel Restaurant Supply, for CNP equipment.
• Approved the purchase of a daily service vehicle for the IT department, not to exceed $15,000.
• Approved an out-of-state field trip for the AHS Show Choir to travel to Tifton, Ga., for a show choir competition March 4-5, 2023.
• Approved an addendum to the contract for services with Sign Language Interpreting Services, that was originally approved on Sept. 20, 2022, to now not exceed $143,000 to provide services for an additional identified student. This will be paid for with IDEA funds.
• Dr. English discussed grading expectations and asked the board to review the Student Code of Conduct and the K-12 Curriculum Handbook that will be approved at the March 14 board meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.