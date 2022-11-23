This article is an opinion.
It was about 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 when I received a Facebook message from my friend Tyler Williams.
“Is this newsworthy? I found a 12-ft python in Reece City this afternoon,” Tyler wrote, and he soon sent me a photo with the enormous reptile slithering behind him in the background.
Tyler, who lives in the Aroney community with his wife, Courtney, and their three children, was driving up Bruton Gap Road in Reece City when he made what he thought would be a brief stop.
“I pulled into the parking lot to use my laptop real quick and it crawled out of the woods,” Tyler wrote. “It’s that little abandoned church going up the mountain from the interstate.”
Here’s some more of our exchange on Facebook Messenger:
Me — “Wow! That would scare me to see that crawling out of the woods.”
Tyler — “It scared me a little.”
Me — “Definitely not a sight you expect to see on a Friday afternoon, or any afternoon in this part of the country.”
Tyler — “I know it! I was trying to get Bart Rogers on the phone to ask him for sure what kind it was but couldn’t get him to answer. So, I just ended up calling the county.”
Bart and Tyler went to school together at Crossville, and Bart is an exotic snake expert.
Tyler said Carrington’s Exotics out of Attalla sent an employee to pick up the reptile. The employee said it was a Burmese python. Bart later messaged Tyler and confirmed it was a Burmese python.
“They are going to ship it to a friend in Florida,” Tyler said. Obviously, Tyler had no intentions of becoming a snake-handling Baptist or bringing the reptile home to Courtney and their kids.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are on the state’s prohibited species list. In addition, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service lists Burmese pythons as an injurious species under the Lacey Act, preventing the importation of these constrictor snakes into the United States.
A Burmese python is non-venomous and one of the largest snakes in the world. The largest Burmese captured in Florida measured 18 feet in length. The snake’s native range is India, lower China, the Malay Peninsula and some islands of the East Indies, and not Etowah, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
Indiana Jones is one of my favorite movie heroes, and I agree with him — I hate snakes.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
