Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims visited local county schools this past week to talk to middle and high school students about how one bad decision could impact the rest of their lives.
“I’ve been talking to kids throughout my whole career about drugs and making good and bad decisions,” Sims told The Reporter. “This day and age we’re in now, it’s totally different than what it used to be.”
ABC Board Lt. Mike Reese with Operation Save Teens led a presentation covering a variety of topics including drug use, alcohol abuse, texting and driving, gun safety, bullying and social media safety. Students were shown images and videos of the real-life consequences that can result from one wrong choice.
“Our goal is to prevent kids from using drugs to start with or making bad decisions that can result in drug use or vapes or can result in making a bad decision driving and drinking,” Sims said. “…The whole goal is to keep them from ever starting, for them to realize that one bad decision how it can impact your life.”
The presentation gave multiple examples of students being hospitalized by vaping or overdosing on marijuana.
“Our biggest issue is marijuana and vapes in our county schools,” Sims said. “...Make them second guess. Make them think, ‘I just saw that video. I just saw that picture of the young lady in the ICU.’ I want that to go through their mind.”
Reese said fentanyl is also becoming more common in schools across Alabama, and he warned students about how it’s being laced into other drugs and substances.
“Believe it or not, we’ve lost a young student in Selma High School from a fentanyl overdose,” Reese said during the presentation.
“He died in the lunchroom surrounded by his friends. They are putting fentanyl into vapes, into pills, into marijuana, into candies… You all have to be smarter than anybody before you because you are facing so many obstacles.”
Reese spoke from a place of painful, first-hand experience after trying to help his son battle drug addiction.
“We fight for you [students], the sheriff and SROs, we are fighting for you along with your teachers and principals,” Reese said.
“We want y’all to have great lives. We don’t want to bury any of y’all. So we’re telling you, make the right choices because your life depends on it.”
Sheriff Sims said on top of SROs encouraging students to make good decisions every day, he plans to make the Operation Save Teens program a regular event and hopes to expand to include more programs for students and for parents, as well.
Operation Save Teens began in 2001 as an educational collaboration between the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the Calhoun/Cleburne Drug Task Force to address the “alarming number of Alabama teens experimenting recreationally with prescription drugs.”
