Boaz basketball star Chadan Hamilton will continue his career at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. Supporting him during his signing ceremony in the BHS library are, front row, Tyson, his brother; Tammy, his mother; Matt, his father; and Toby, his brother; and back row, from left, Cale Black, Boaz head coach; Patrick Williams, Boaz athletic director; and Chris Hayes, Boaz principal.