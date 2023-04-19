BOAZ — Chadan Hamilton, a senior at Boaz High School, said recently signing to continue his academic and basketball career at LaGrange College was both “amazing” and a “sigh of relief.”
“It’s been a lifelong goal to play basketball at the next level, and to be able to accomplish that is kind of a relief,” he said.
Division, amount of scholarship funding, location — none of that mattered to Chadan. All he wanted was to play college hoops at a program that was the right fit.
“LaGrange was that place for me,” he said. “It’s a beautiful town, and LaGrange is a Christian school, so both of those aspects were huge selling points for me. The coach was also one of the most active during the recruiting process, from start to finish, and that meant a lot to me, too.”
Chadan received a total of five offers from colleges to play basketball.
“That’s more than I could have ever dreamed of,” he said.
Throughout his high school career, Chadan has racked up several accolades.
This past season, Chadan was named the Marshall County Offensive Most Valuable Player. In December, he dropped in his 1,000th career point as a Pirate.
Last season, as a junior, Chadan helped lead the team to the Area 13 championship and an appearance at the AHSAA Class 5A Northeast Regional Tournament played at Jacksonville State University.
Chadan expressed his gratitude for his coaches and the impact they’ve made on his career, including Pirates head varsity boys coach Cale Black.
“I’ve been lucky to have Coach Black for all four years of high school,” he said. “It’s been great to have him in my ear, pushing me to get better and better every day, preparing me for this opportunity. And all of my travel ball coaches have been great, too.”
When his playing days are over, Chadan said his goal is to become a history teacher and a coach.
