Boaz Chamber of Commerce members gathered for the annual banquet Thursday night for the first time since COVID-19 arrived in Marshall County.
Participants donned their best “Downton Abbey” themed clothing for the festive event, which included naming several people of the year and a live auction.
Dr. Charisse Jordan Wilson was named Citizen of the Year, an honor kept as a surprise by her family for months.
“This person is not originally from Boaz, but the city has quickly adopted her,” said DonNeeysa Adams, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“She is involved in our community and very friendly. She has said, ‘If I see something I want, I go and get it.’ She cares for others. She’s at all the events I’m at and many more. She’s past president of the Boaz Rotary Club and owner of B&A Family Care.”
Dr. Jordan was joined on stage by dozens of extended family members, all of which surprised her with their presence.
“I have to hug you all,” she said as she introduced each family member.
“I don’t know what to say. I love you all.
“As I grew up in a big city, I was told I’d never be accepted in a small town. I can tell you that is a lie.
“The Lord led me here. I’ve been accepted here and welcomed here.
“You don’t know how much this means to me.”
Other awards presented Thursday included:
• Educator of the Year was Patrick Williams.
Williams, a coach, teacher and administrator, has 18 years of teaching experience and 11 years as an administrator. He currently acts as an assistant principal and athletic director for the Boaz City School System.
“I thought I was here to honor a friend,” Williams said.
“It’s been very easy for us to think of teaching and learning. But what has been most important to me is building relationships with students, parents and fellow educators.
“Boaz is a great place to work. This is a real honor for me.”
• Volunteer of the year was Sandra Smith.
• Small Business of the year was Grumpy’s Restaurant owned by Mary Riddle.
“This business was bought 22 years ago,” said DonNeeysa Adams, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“You are made to feel welcome when you enter. When there is a need, the owner is there to help. She has helped with tornado relief, Christmas Coalition, Neighborhood Bridges … the list goes on and on. Since she bought this business, sales and growth has tripled.
“Her mother used to call her Sunshine. To us, she’s been a shining business in Boaz.”
A teary Riddle managed a brief thank you to those assembled but was too overcome by emotion to say much.
• Manufacturer of the Year is Parker Hannifin. The company has been in business for more than 100 years, opening a plant in Boaz in 1981. Currently, the plant employs more than 100 people.
• The newly established Parson’s Pride Award was given to Dr. Joe and Janet Whitmore. The award is given to someone who takes pride in Snead State Community College and the community.
The Whitmores did not attend Thursday’s event. Lindsey King accepted the award on their behalf.
• Biggest Supporters of the Year were Robert and Callie Allen. The couple are founding members of the Marshall County Wranglers Jeep group.
“This couple has sponsored more than 200 children through Marshall County Christmas Coalition,” Adams said.
“They are always looking for ways to help people.”
Robert Allen said he and his wife are happy to be part of the city through their Jeep club.
“We appreciate this honor,” he said. “We love to do charity events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.