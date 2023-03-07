An escaped Marshall County Community Corrections inmate led Boaz Police and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase Monday morning that ended with a wreck.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said Cody Bryant Helton, 25, of Flat Rock, was seen driving recklessly in Boaz on Alabama 205 early Monday morning.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but Helton sped off, leading them on a chase.
Abercrombie said the chase was suspended due to high speeds and the fact officers lost sight of him.
Not long after the chase ended, deputies spotted Helton driving around College Avenue near Mount Vernon Drive.
Again, Helton opted not to stop for deputies and a second chase began.
Abercrombie said the chase went toward Whitesville and Needmore roads then back to Alabama 168.
As Helton returned to Boaz, he turned onto Snellgrove Avenue and wrecked his vehicle in the 900 block of Snellgrove.
Medics arrived on scene and determined he may have sustained a compound fracture to the right leg.
He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment.
Community Corrections Executive Director Marcheta Shaw said Helton left the facility to go to work at a local business but did not clock in for his shift.
Once notified of his not showing up for work, an escape warrant was issued for him.
Abercrombie said Helton was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant.
“Once someone goes and does something like what Mr. Helton did today, it becomes a law enforcement issue,” Shaw said. “Warrants get issued and they go back to jail.
“Once back in the court system, the inmate may have an escape charge filed against them as well.”
According to online records for the Marshall County Jail, Helton was booked into the jail July 5, 2022, on charges of first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of illegal possession of stolen property, and two grand jury arrest warrants for theft.
He was released Nov. 29 to another agency, which Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said was Community Corrections.
Sims said judges and prosecutors will work together to identify people who qualify for the Community Corrections facility, commonly referred to as “work release.”
Those who do qualify are placed there as part of their sentence after a conviction, Sims said.
Shaw said Community Corrections is a community-based program with contracts with the state Department of Corrections.
The facility is not run by the county jail, by the City of Albertville, or other entities, she said.
“We contract with the DOC so that state inmates they deem worth to be in the community can come to us and are in our work release program,” Shaw said.
“We try to bring them from some sort of jail situation – be it prison or jail – and move them into a work release situation so they can live there with a lot of rules. They get a job and we try to get them on their feet. We’re trying to turn them into somebody who is able to live in the community and contribute and work to provide for their families.”
