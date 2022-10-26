Wednesday afternoon, a Marshall County Jury found Jimmy O'Neal Spencer guilty in all seven capital murder charges against him.
He was found guilty of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson Colton Lee in 2018.
The trio's bodies were discovered July 13, 2018, at two homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. Spencer was out on parole when the murders occurred.
The jury will return to the Guntersville courthouse at 9 a.m. Friday for the sentencing phase of the trial. A conflict scheduling expert witnesses pushed the sentencing phase to Friday, said Judge Tim Riley.
Watch for more information Thursday on The Reporter's website.
