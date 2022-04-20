On the football field at Jacksonville State, Gavin Hallford’s resume is as impressive as it gets.
He left the football program as the all-time leading scorer, an All-Conference selection, and an Associated Press All-American.
But it was an injury and the rehab process between his junior and senior seasons at JSU that set the ball in motion for his recent hire as the strength and conditioning coach at Albertville High School.
“I was able to experience a little success in college, but after my junior year I ended up with an injury,” Hallford explained. “Typically, I may not have played, it was a pretty severe leg injury that kind of nagged throughout the entire year. Up until that point I was kind of playing with the idea of physical therapy, I wanted to be a coach, I didn’t know what to do really. I spent a lot of time in the weight room trying to rehab the injury I had, but kind of fell in love with the weight room and the results throughout those four years, but more so going into my senior year because I was building up that injured leg.
“And the process it took to get me back on the field and feeling 100% was a grind. Then sitting down and thinking about what I wanted to do, I liked the physical therapy idea, I liked the coaching idea, so I might as well combine the two and carry it into the weight room.”
Following his playing career at JSU, Hallford was a graduate assistant for two years, then spent the past 10 years in various strength and conditioning roles at the school, becoming the assistant strength coach in 2011, the head football strength coach from 2014 to 2018, and the head strength coach from 2018 to 2021, while also overseeing the strength programs for the school’s golf, tennis, softball, and soccer teams.
For Hallford, the move from JSU to Albertville is about the opportunity to work with young athletes after seeing the impact a training program had on incoming freshman at JSU.
“Really, the biggest thing is the opportunity to work with the younger crowd,” Hallford explained. “I spent 10 years at Jacksonville State and two years before that as a graduate assistant. As time went on there, I realized what I really enjoyed there was getting the chance to impact the younger athletes. The freshmen that were coming in, they usually made a big jump because they didn’t have a strength and conditioning background, so it was apparent to me when they came in and weren’t familiar with any of the basic movements.
“So, as I spent more time at the college level and realized how big strength and conditioning could be in the high schools, I really got interested in it, so that’s what drew my attention to the high school level.”
Hallford also said that his experience at JSU and working with so many different sports will help with the transition to high school and Albertville, which offers a wide range of sports, and unlike the college level, also sees many multi-sport athletes who may no require just one type of training regimine.
“The experience I had at JSU really gave me the knowledge of, sitting back as a spectator at times and seeing what these athletes need in their sports,” he said.
It’s what we call in strength and conditioning, a needs assessment. Break the athletes down for what they do on a regular basis in competition. Obviously, we want to make sure their stronger and more explosive across the board, but after those initial lifts, we can kind of drift off into some of the sport-specific, the areas of the body they need to develop to be successful, or work that muscle group to be injury-free. Sitting back as a strength coach and watching as a spectator to see how they move kind of gives me an idea of what we need to focus on.”
Hallford has hit the ground running at Albertville, with his first day on campus last week, and already meeting with nearly every head coach at the school, as well as getting a jump on helping the soccer team down the stretch.
But more than anything early on, Hallford says the key early on is communicating with the various coaches on what their sport-specific needs are, and juggling the act of year-round training across those various sports.
“My initial concern was, let’s get in the offices and talk to the head coaches, see what they like to do and see what they want to do. As far as scheduling, I kind of like to keep things as they are, I don’t want to change things drastically Day 1,” Hallford noted. “Then, developing a line of communication with all of them, developing that communication and relationship that we as a staff have to have. A prime example, soccer has played five games recently, getting into the meat of their schedule and playing a lot of games. So, we want to make sure we’re taking care of them, so the coaches came in and kind of expressed their interest in going through mobility work and stretching to take care of their legs. That’s going to be key, there’s a lot of sports playing year-round, and we have multi-sport athletes.”
Long term, Hallford says his big goal for the school and its athletes is putting in a training regimen that will be familiar from seventh grade through graduation, something he said is ahead of schedule thanks to the work of coach Chad Oliver at the middle school level.
“It’s a great opportunity to start the groundwork early on,” he explained. “I wasn’t informed until after I took the job that we have a middle school strength program, that was one of the goals for this program was to establish an academy-type setting where the kids start early on with a qualified coach. Then as they progress from seventh grade on until graduation, everyone is on the same page. If we can develop a process that starts early on, and then I take them over at the high school level, it’s a seamless transition and eliminates having to take steps back and reteach things. Instead of it being a typical 3-4 years through high school, it’s 5-6 years, and that’s huge. We see so many times where a player doesn’t get to work out until they’re a varsity player.”
But above all else for Hallford, his wife, and his son, Albertville was a chance to continue doing what he loves, in a place he loves, at a place he says has invested the necessary resources to help young athletes.
“I’m excited to be here, and for me personally and my wife, it’s a great location, we’re still close to family and still in the state of Alabama, so that was a win-win for us,” He concluded. “We’re excited, they’re motivated here at Albertville, and want to be successful, they have the means to provide for these kids, and I want to be there to help take it to the next level.”
