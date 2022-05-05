The Guntersville Wildcats made three runs in the first inning stand up, holding on the rest of the way to top Brewer by a 3-2 final to secure the 5A Area 14 tournament title and a 3-0 week.
The win assures the Wildcats of a higher seed at next week's Regional Tournament at SMPA in Albertville, where they will get to face an area runner-up. The 5A portion of the Regional is slated to start Wednesday.
After keeping host Brewer, the regular season area champions, off the scoreboard in the top of the first, the Wildcats went to work, scoring the only runs they ended up needing in the bottom of the frame.
After a popout to open the inning, the Wildcats then pieced together four consecutive singles, started off by Kaygan Shelton, who advanced to second on a wild pitch with Brittany Slaten up. Slaten then singled her home and took her spot at second as a result of the throw.
Ivey Marsh continued the roll with an RBI single of her own up the middle, taking second on an error then swiping third to put her in scoring position before Natalie Grimmett singled her home for the 3-0 lead.
That lead proved to be enough for pitcher Addi Yarbrough, who again went the distance after downing the Patriots on Tuesday. Yarbrough scattered four hits, worked around two errors, and fanned a pair in the win.
The Patriots scored single runs in the third and fifth innings, then put the lead-off batter on in the seventh before Yarbrough retired the next three batters to secure the victory.
Asbury, Fyffe eliminated in 3A play
Both Asbury and Fyffe saw their seasons come to an end Wednesday at the 3A Area 14 tournament at Plainview.
The pair faced each other in an elimination game to open the day, where Fyffe rolled to a 14-0 victory. Riley Jones led Fyffe in that game with a home run and a triple on her way to a 3 for 3 game that included four RBIs. In addition to Jones' game, Alivia Hatch, Abigail Ogle, Madelyn Hawkins, Chloe Hatch, Emily Webb, and Olivia Wilks each had multiple hits as Fyffe racked up 18 in the game.
That win put the Red Devils into a win-or-go-home game against Sylvania, who had beaten Fyffe on Tuesday.
With a spot at Regionals at stake, the Rams erupted for a 13-8 win to bring an end to Fyffe's season.
Sylvania was then beaten in the finals by Plainview by a 15-0 final. Both Plainview and Sylvania advance to next week's Regional at SMPA in Albertville.
