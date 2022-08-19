Christian Sparks Pitts
Formerly of
Guntersville
Christian Sparks Pitts, 37, formerly of Guntersville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
She was born October 11,1984 and throughout her life was a blessing to her family and friends and touched many lives with her kind, compassionate, and generous nature.
Christian graduated from Douglas High School with a music scholarship to Snead State. She had a lovely singing voice and sang for the Snead State College Street Singers.
She is survived by husband, Colby Pitts, of Athens; her parents, Richard and Joni Sparks, of Guntersville; her sister, Amber Funderburg, of Tennessee; and several aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation at McConnell Funeral Home in Athens, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. with a chapel service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Virgil L. Rowell
Crossville
Virgil L. Rowell, 61, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dekalb Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his children, Virgil Jay Rowell, Angel Hollingsworth, Tanya Rowell, Christina Williams and Patrick Rowell; 13 grandchildren; and a brother, Dwight Rowell.
Vancell Meredith Bruce
Boaz
Vancell Meredith Bruce, 65, of Boaz, died recently.
No formal services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Myra Lea Brown
Horton
Myra Lea Brown, 64, of Horton, died Aug. 15, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at noon, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Forrest Home Cemetery in Boaz. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon.
Survivors include two sons, Jason Dyer (Kim) and Lee Dyer (Angela); sister, Susan Malone (Jeff March); brother, Tim Sims; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Margaret Jo Buchanan
Guntersville
Margaret Jo Buchanan, 85, of Guntersville, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Services were Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Guntersville.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Linda Lackey
Albertville
Linda Lackey, 75, of Albertville, died Aug. 17, 2022, at her home.
Services were Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hill Crest Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Horton (Allen); a son, Michael Lackey; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Judy Ann Ogle
Boaz
Judy Ann Ogle, 79, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Ogle; children, Jackie Speelman, Julie Aylor and Lisa Pollack; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
David Crowe
Arab
David Crowe, 77, of Arab, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Mathea Kelley (Bart); sons, Adam Crowe (Lena) and Dylan Crowe (Tate); sisters, Brenda Lindsay (Houston) and Sandra Beavers; and eight grandchildren.
Betty Jean Causey
Attalla
Betty Jean Causey, of Ivalee community, Attalla, passed away at home, August 16, 2022, after a lengthy bout with cancer.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Self; brothers, Jack (Mona) Causey and Rick (Laura) Causey; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service was Friday, August 19, 2022, at Ivalee Baptist Church. Burial was at Red Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Jones and Rev. Gene Taylor officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.