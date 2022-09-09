DOUGLAS — It was a Marshall County showdown Thursday night as Guntersville traveled to take on the Douglas Eagles.
Not only was the game a county contest, it was also a Class 5A Region 7 matchup. Despite a tough effort, the No. 5 Wildcats topped Douglas 40-6 and moved to 4-0, 2-0 on the season.
The Eagles fall to 2-2, 0-2 on the season and will enjoy an off week next week before traveling to West Point on Sept. 23.
Douglas received the opening kickoff and put together a nice drive that ended with no points. The Eagles had the ball for five a half minutes before turning it over after going for it on fourth down.
It took Guntersville just one play to score when running back CJ Gomera took off for 72 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats scored again on their next possession when Julyan Jordan took off for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Then, just a few minutes later, another Wildcat offensive possession ended with a touchdown when quarterback Antonio Spurgeon found the end zone with his feet.
Just before halftime Douglas finally got on the scoreboard. A Guntersville fumble ended up in the hands of Dakota Stewart. He returned it 25 yards for an Eagle touchdown to make the score 19-6.
Guntersville wasn’t quite done.
The Wildcat offense put together another drive before half and with just 50 seconds left, Spurgeon found Brandon Fussell for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Spurgeon rushed in for a 2-point conversion to make up for a few botched extra points. At the half, Guntersville led 27-6.
Guntersville started off the second half quickly with a long drive that ended with Jordan running into the end zone from 26 yards out. The Wildcats led 33-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Douglas answered with an impressive drive of its own that ended deep in Guntersville territory as the third quarter finished.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Douglas fumbled into the end zone. It was recovered by Evan Taylor and returned 108 yards (100 yards officially) for a Guntersville touchdown.
Gomera paced the Wildcats’ ground game with 118 yards on 11 carries.
Jordan contributed 89 yards on nine attempts, and Spurgeon gained 57 yards on seven rushes.
Spurgeon completed 6-of-9 passes for 110 yards and a score. Fussell had four receptions for 59 yards.
Guntersville will host Boaz next week for another region matchup.
