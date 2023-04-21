The Sand Mountain Amphitheater wants you to want this – Cheap Trick, in concert at the park on Sept. 22.
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and can be purchased at https://sandmountainampitheater.com/.
The band Cheap Trick is an American institution – inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and known for its “instantly identifiable” brand of pop/rock and roll since 1974.
“The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender” and "I Want You To Want Me,” according to a press release announcing the concert.
“After a year of show cancellations due to the pandemic, Cheap Trick began touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years which includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.
“The induction (into the Hall of Fame) honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.
Cheap Trick closed the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with a show-stealing performance that prompted Rolling Stone to rave, ‘Their smoking three-song set (was) played to perfection, with Zander hitting all the notes he hit at Budokan back in 1978.’”
For information about lodgings in the Albertville area, visit:
https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/ Hotel Information: https://explorelakeguntersville.com/stay/hotels/ RV Park Information: https://sandmountainpark.com/rv-park
